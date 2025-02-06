Tesco trials major Clubcard change to boost discounts – but there’s a catch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has revealed it is beginning a trial which could massively change the way its Clubcard works for shoppers.

The UK-based supermarket giant will begin giving certain customers personalised offers, with tailored prices on products they more regularly purchase.

Called the “Your Clubcard Prices” programme, the trial will see shoppers sent new offers every Wednesday – on top of all their other deals. These multi-use discounts will be valid for seven days after they are received.

Tesco bosses have not made clear how many people will be able to participate in the trial, nor how long it will last. It also comes with a catch that will affect many shoppers: the discounts will not be eligible for use at Express locations.

open image in gallery Tesco is to cut about 400 jobs as part of plans to ‘simplify’ the supermarket firm’s operations (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make Clubcard work harder for our customers. And with Clubcard Prices on thousands of products, it is already saving customers up to £385 on the annual cost of their groceries.

“We are currently offering Your Clubcard Prices to a trial group of our Clubcard members, giving them offers on products they regularly buy at Tesco, in addition to the thousands of Clubcard Prices available to all Clubcard members each week.”

The programme follows from a similar initiative from the supermarket last year, when they partnered with AI technology company Eagle Eye. Under that scheme, customers were invited to take part in the Clubcard Challenges campaign and given a chance to win £50 for taking part in personalised shopping challenges.

Last year, rival supermarket Morrisons launched a permanent personalised loyalty scheme called My Points Boosters. This allows its More Card holders to select up to ten popular brands from a personalised list of their favourite items.

open image in gallery Supermarket prices were 3.3 per cent higher than a year ago in January, down from December’s jump to 3.7 per cent (PA) ( PA Wire )

Both schemes follow from a scheme pioneered by supermarket Waitrose. Launched in 2015, the supermarket’s Pick Your Own Offers scheme became the first personalised loyalty offer on the market.

The news comes as UK grocery inflation slowed for the first time in six months in January. Retailer promotions are thought to be amongst the top reasons for the decline, as supermarkets work to attract budget-conscious shoppers.

Market research from Kantar said just over a quarter of sales in the four weeks to 26 January had been items on promotion – the highest level in four years.

Fraser McKevitt, the head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Supermarkets were dishing out the discounts this new year, and consumers responded. Spending on promotions rose year on year by £274m.”