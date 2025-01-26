Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are set to see at least three more days of heavy downpours and powerful winds, as a new weather front named Storm Herminia hit the UK almost immediately after Storm Eowyn caused major damage and disruption.

Cornwall was buffeted by thunderstorms and winds of up to 82mph on Sunday morning as Herminia made landfall from the South West, having been named by Spanish meteorologists.

The Met Office has now issued a host of weather warnings set to last until Tuesday, including five alerts for wind and rain in force across the southern half of the UK on Sunday.

open image in gallery Five weather warnings are in force across swathes of the UK on Sunday ( Met Office )

With up to 80mm of rain now anticipated in some areas, the Environment Agency has issued 32 flood alerts in locations that could become flooded in southern England, and has warned to expect flooding on Salisbury Plain. Alerts have also been issued along the northwest coast of Wales.

The challenging conditions will complicate clear-up efforts after Storm Eowyn – described by the Met Office as likely the most powerful weather system to hit the UK in at least 10 years – uprooted trees, damaged buildings and rail infrastructure, and left more than a million people without power.

After hurricane-force winds reached up to 100mph on Friday, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said on Sunday morning that more than 100,000 of its customers remained without power, with a further 14,000 SP Energy Networks customers in Scotland also still facing blackouts.

open image in gallery Damage to the side of the Co-op store in Denny, Stirlingshire ( Andrew Milligan/PA )

Following an emergency Cobra meeting held by ministers from across the UK, extra engineers were dispatched from England to Northern Ireland and Scotland to help restore power, after warnings that it could take 10 days to fix all of the outages.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Michelle O’Neill described Storm Eowyn and its impact as “unprecedented on every level”, as she visited NIE Networks in Craigavon to thank workers for their tireless efforts to restore power to people’s homes and businesses.

A second teenager was announced to have been killed after his car was hit by a falling tree. Police Scotland said the 19-year-old died in hospital a day after the collision at 6.45am on Friday in East Ayrshire. Kacper Dudek, 20, was named as the storm’s first victim in Ireland’s County Donegal.

Scottish first minister John Swinney said: “This is tragic and heartbreaking news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

open image in gallery A car sits in Tryst Road in Larbert surrounded by fallen trees ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Many rail passengers in Scotland were still unable to travel on Sunday morning, with the last trains on many routes having run on Thursday, prior to some 400 reports of power failures and debris – including fallen trees, roofs and trampolines – littering tracks and damaging infrastructure across the network.

With a flurry of new weather warnings now in force further south, it is forecast that 10mm to 20mm of rain will fall quite widely, nearing 30mm to 50mm at greater altitudes. Further heavy rain on Sunday evening could bring it up to 80mm in a few places.

Ben Lukey, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Spells of heavy rain mean surface water and river flooding is possible across parts of England on Sunday, overnight into Monday. Although not expected, impacts could include localised flooding from watercourses, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.”

As Herminia made landfall on Sunday, the BBC cited the National Grid as saying that more than 4,500 properties in Devon and Cornwall had suffered power cuts, while flooding also blocked the rail line between Par and Newquay.

open image in gallery Storm damage in Dechmont in West Lothian ( Marilyn Higham/PA )

While the challenging weather is expected to finally subside on Wednesday, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It’s also going to be wet and windy over the next few days in southern parts of the UK in particular.

“In most parts of the UK we’re going to have some very wet and at times also very windy weather over today and Monday.

“But from Tuesday onwards, I’m expecting it generally to stay fairly changeable, but some showers at times and quite windy, but not as disruptive as it has been – I think overall, probably warnings are less likely from Tuesday onwards.

“Certainly tonight in the South East of the UK, we could see some briefly very strong winds, and we could also see some very strong winds across Cornwall and Devon tomorrow in particular.”