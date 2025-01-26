Strong winds and heavy rain approaching UK as Eowyn dies down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More strong winds and heavy rain are approaching the UK as Storm Eowyn dies down.

The last of Eowyn is pushing across the UK overnight and producing snow and ice warnings in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Around 35,000 properties in Scotland were still without power on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said.

Sunday will start “fine and dry” with a “decent amount of sunshine” in many parts of the country.

But a new low-pressure system is moving in from the south west bringing further strong winds and heavy rain.

Spanish meteorologists have dubbed it Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.

It is forecast to hit the south west of England and Wales first and then move into Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday afternoon, reaching parts of Scotland by the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “This is certainly going to be a notch down compared to Eowyn, whilst there is the potential for 60 to 70mph gusts of wind across the very far south west generally, we’re not going to be seeing the same strengths of winds as we have seen over the last couple of days.”

However “there are a lot of sensitivities around” following Eowyn, he said.

More than a million people in the UK were without power during the storm, and there was significant travel disruption across the UK and Ireland.

Ministers from across the UK held an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday to co-ordinate recovery efforts, and extra engineers were dispatched from England to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Obviously places maybe currently have a bit of a lower threshold for wind strengths at this stage, following all the disruption and damage that’s been put in place”, Mr Vautrey said.

“It is something that people certainly need to be wary of, and still taking care of, as we head into Sunday and into the start of the new working week as well – the risk of localised flooding, further flying debris and travel disruption is possible as a result of all of this.”

The low-pressure system will linger through Monday and Tuesday bringing outbreaks of rain, occasional heavy showers and blustery winds in places.

A yellow warning for wind is in place in the south-east, south-west and north-west England, as well as Wales and south-western parts of Scotland, from 8am to 3pm on Sunday.

Gusts of 50mph to 60mph are expected widely and they could reach 70mph on exposed coasts and hills, the Met Office said.

South-western areas certainly bearing the brunt this time in terms of the most unsettled conditions Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey

Another yellow warning for “strong and gusty winds” will be active from Monday at 6am until the same time on Tuesday in the east, south-east and south-west of England and Wales.

Most of central and southern England and much of Wales have a yellow warning for heavy rain in place from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday, bringing a chance of local flooding for parts of the UK.

The Met Office warned 10 to 20mm of rain will fall, nearing 30 to 50mm on high ground.

A further heavy spell on Sunday evening could bring as much as 80mm.

“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding”, the Met Office said.

The West Midlands and most of Wales have a yellow heavy rain warning between 6am and 11.59pm on Monday.

The Met Office said yet another low-pressure front will pick up on Wednesday and again arrive in the south-west.

Mr Vautrey said: “South-western areas certainly bearing the brunt this time in terms of the most unsettled conditions.

“The first half of next week, still pretty unsettled.”

There are tentative signs of calmer weather for much of the UK next weekend, he added.

Storm Eowyn has been “somewhat extraordinary”, the meteorologist said.

Multiple weather systems are arriving at the same time because of the placement of the jet stream, he added.

“It’s being fuelled by the cold wave that they’ve had recently over the United States and Canada, and that contrast between the cold air there, and the mild air pushing in from the equator is helping to fuel this very powerful jet stream across the Atlantic at the moment.

“It’s the exact positioning of the jet stream that determines who sees the low pressure and who sees the strongest winds.

“Initially it helped steer Eowyn up towards the north west of the UK, and so we saw the strongest winds from that (there).

“Whereas with this next system that the Spanish have named, because the jet stream is just slightly further south now, it’s pushing it a little bit more to the south of the UK, but into parts of continental Europe as well – that’s why they’re seeing the strongest winds”.