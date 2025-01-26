UK weather – live: Storm Herminia to bring heavy rain and flooding after 100mph gusts of Storm Eowyn
Met Office has issued warnings across swathes of the UK as residents brace for wind and rain
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Weather warnings have been extended through until Tuesday as a frosty blast named Storm Herminia by European meteorlogists strikes parts of the UK, in the wake of Storm Eowyn’s record-breaking wind speeds.
Travel chaos continued on Saturday, with flights, trains and ferries cancelled, after winds reaching 100mph caused widespread disruption and widespread damage to rail networks. At least 1,070 flights were axed and 150,000 air passengers affected.
Snow and ice warnings were in force on Sunday morning across Northern Ireland and nearly all of mainland Scotland, with a wind alert in the Highlands and Hebrides in place until 7pm.
The Environment Agency has issued more than 30 flood alerts and a more severe flood warning in England, as forecasters warn of up to 80mm of rain.
The storm has also caused widespread damage to the electricity network, with one million people left without power across the UK and Ireland, after wind speeds topped 114mph in Co Galway, beating the country’s previous record of 113mph set in 1945.
A 20-year-old man in Ireland became the first confirmed storm-related death after a tree fell on his car at 5:30am at Feddyglass in Raphoe.
Around 35,000 properties still without power in Scotland on Saturday evening
Around 35,000 properties in Scotland were still without power on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said.
Sunday will start “fine and dry” with a “decent amount of sunshine” in many parts of the country, meteorologists said.
But a new low-pressure system is moving in from the south west bringing further strong winds and heavy rain.
Full report: Strong winds and heavy rain approaching UK as Eowyn dies down
More strong winds and heavy rain are approaching the UK as Storm Eowyn dies down.
The last of Eowyn is pushing across the UK overnight and producing snow and ice warnings in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Pol Allingham reports:
Strong winds and heavy rain approaching UK as Eowyn dies down
Around 35,000 properties in Scotland were still without power on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said.
Storm Eowyn map: Where and when snow will hit UK as fresh weather warnings issued
A flurry of fresh weather warnings for snow, wind and rain were issued on Saturday as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the UK and Ireland.
Flights have been cancelled, major rail routes closed and ferry services axed again on Saturday after winds surpassing 100mph hit parts of Britain throughout Friday. Millions were left without power due to the vicious storm.
A rare red weather warning was lifted on Friday from Scotland and Northern Ireland, where Storm Eowyn damaged buildings, uprooted trees and caused power cuts.
But the Met Office has now issued weather warnings through until Tuesday, with a new low-pressure system set to take hold over the weekend, moving in from the southwest as Storm Eowyn passes.
Read the full report:
Storm Eowyn map: Where and when snow will hit UK as fresh weather warnings issued
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across much of the country this weekend
Where have flood alerts been issued?
Ahead of today’s Met Office warning for heavy rain across much of England and Wales, the Environment Agency has issued a total of 31 flood alerts in England, meaning fllooding is possible, and one more severe warning on Salisbury Plain, where flooding is expected.
No flood alerts have been issued by Natural Resource Wales.
Which weather warnings are in force on Sunday?
The Met Office has several weather warnings in force today.
In Wales, a warning for wind is in force from 10am until 7pm, while an overnight warning for snow and ice in Scotland is in effect until the same time.
A band warning of dangerous winds of up to 70mph down the west coast of England, Wales and southwestern Scotland is also in force until 5pm.
Much of southern England and Wales are also subject to a warning for rain, while those living southwest of Plymouth have been told to brace for powerful and potentially disruptive winds until 11 am, with a fresh warning for wind again issued on Monday across the south coast until 6am on Tuesday
Watch: Co-op building collapses in Falkirk as Storm Eowyn batters Scotland
Storm Eowyn misery to continue into Tuesday as Britons stranded by travel chaos
The Met Office has extended its weather warnings into Tuesday, forecasting more snow, ice and powerful winds as parts of the UK reel from the damage left by Storm Eowyn.
Described by forecasters as probably the most powerful storm to hit the UK in at least a decade, Eowyn battered the country with hurricane-force winds of up to 100mph which tore roofs from buildings, uprooted trees, overturned cars, and left 1 million people without power on Friday.
Storm Eowyn misery to continue into Tuesday as Britons stranded by travel chaos
More rail disruption as trampolines and roofs cleared from railway tracks after 100mph winds
Forecast for the week ahead
Unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week with heavy rain and wind likely in some areas, the Met Office says.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The set-up for the early part of next week shows a likely continuation of periods of wet and windy weather although less severe than we have seen from Éowyn.
“For the second half of the week we start to see a trend toward more settled conditions which could see a return of some frost and fog.”
Met Office calls Storm Eowyn ‘probably the strongest storm’ to hit UK in 10 years
The Met Office has said that Storm Eowyn was “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in at least 10 years, with wind gusts that went over 100mph.
The forecaster also noted that some of the weather events were the most intense in “more like 20 or 30 years” for some parts of the country and Ireland on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said Saturday evening saw around 35,000 properties in Scotland still without power.
Around 250,000 homes were left without power in Northern Ireland on Saturday evening, reported The Irish Times.
However, hundreds of trees have been uprooted by the storm, which could leave many having to wait up to 10 days for their electricity to be reconnected.
Mapped: Weather warnings in place for Sunday
Here are the weather warnings currently in place for Sunday:
- A yellow wind warning in northwest Scotland will be lifted at 6am.
- A yellow snow and ice warning covering most of the rest of Scotland and Northern Ireland will be lifted at 10am.
- A yellow wind warning for south west England, north west England and Wales will be in place from 8am until 3pm.
- A yellow wind warning will be in force for Northern Ireland from 10am until 7pm.
- A yellow rain warning will cover most of southern England, the Midlands and Wales from 8am until 6am on Monday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments