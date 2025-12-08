Storm Bram named and severe weather warning issued for 90mph winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather warnings have been issued as Storm Bram is expected to bring winds of up to 90mph to the UK later this week.

The storm which is forecast to hit the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the strongest winds to north-west Scotland.

Heavy rain and flooding has also been forecast particularly in Wales and south-west England where ground conditions remain saturated from recent rainfall.

An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for Storm Bram - which was named by Met Eireann, Ireland's equivalent of the Met Office.

Between 4pm and midnight the north-west highlands is expected to see gusts of 70-80 mph with some places facing 90mph winds. Heavy rain will accompany these strong winds and may exacerbate impacts, the Met Office warned.

open image in gallery Yellow and amber weather warnings for wind and rain issued by the Met Office on Tuesday ( Met Office )

It comes as the UK is set to be hit with a series of yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days.

Strong winds of about 50mph are forecast across Wales and southwest England from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday. The Met Office warned gusts of up to 70mph are possible along some exposed coasts and high ground in northwest Wales.

It said transport networks could face disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal roads and seafronts affected by spray and large waves. The wind could also cause power outages.

Flooding is also possible as downpours of up to 100mm have been forecast across Wales and southwest England from 8pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday. The warning also spreads to parts of Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

The forecaster has warned there is the potential for flooding of homes and businesses, and warned that some communities could be cut off.

open image in gallery There are warnings of high winds and an Amber weather warning in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

Another rain warning is in place for northwest England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for northwest Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

A weather warning for rain also covers Glasgow and Edinburgh from 6am to 12pm on Tuesday, while a warning for winds of up to 70mph, which stretches across Scotland and down towards Manchester, is in place from 12pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

Today:

Showers continuing across Northern Ireland and Scotland, but drier later. Sunny spells for much of northern England and northern Wales. Rather cloudy elsewhere with spells of rain. Turning very wet and windy later from the southwest.

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the next five days:

Tonight:

Heavy rain and strong to gale force winds will spread northeast from southwest England overnight, likely brining some flooding and travel disruption. Turning increasingly mild throughout the night.

Tuesday:

Wet and very windy in the north, especially for western Scotland. Elsewhere, rain clearing eastwards to sunny spells and isolated showers. A blustery and very mild day for all.

Wednesday to Friday:

Heavy rain and and strong winds into Wednesday, especially across western Scotland. A brief settled period on Thursday. Further strong winds and rain possible on Friday. Remaining mild throughout.