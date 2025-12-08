Storm Bram named and severe weather warning issued for 90mph winds
North-west Scotland could be hit by winds of up to 90mph in storm Bram
Weather warnings have been issued as Storm Bram is expected to bring winds of up to 90mph to the UK later this week.
The storm which is forecast to hit the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the strongest winds to north-west Scotland.
Heavy rain and flooding has also been forecast particularly in Wales and south-west England where ground conditions remain saturated from recent rainfall.
An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for Storm Bram - which was named by Met Eireann, Ireland's equivalent of the Met Office.
Between 4pm and midnight the north-west highlands is expected to see gusts of 70-80 mph with some places facing 90mph winds. Heavy rain will accompany these strong winds and may exacerbate impacts, the Met Office warned.
It comes as the UK is set to be hit with a series of yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days.
Strong winds of about 50mph are forecast across Wales and southwest England from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday. The Met Office warned gusts of up to 70mph are possible along some exposed coasts and high ground in northwest Wales.
It said transport networks could face disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal roads and seafronts affected by spray and large waves. The wind could also cause power outages.
Flooding is also possible as downpours of up to 100mm have been forecast across Wales and southwest England from 8pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday. The warning also spreads to parts of Hampshire and Oxfordshire.
The forecaster has warned there is the potential for flooding of homes and businesses, and warned that some communities could be cut off.
Another rain warning is in place for northwest England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for northwest Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.
A weather warning for rain also covers Glasgow and Edinburgh from 6am to 12pm on Tuesday, while a warning for winds of up to 70mph, which stretches across Scotland and down towards Manchester, is in place from 12pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.
Today:
Showers continuing across Northern Ireland and Scotland, but drier later. Sunny spells for much of northern England and northern Wales. Rather cloudy elsewhere with spells of rain. Turning very wet and windy later from the southwest.
Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the next five days:
Tonight:
Heavy rain and strong to gale force winds will spread northeast from southwest England overnight, likely brining some flooding and travel disruption. Turning increasingly mild throughout the night.
Tuesday:
Wet and very windy in the north, especially for western Scotland. Elsewhere, rain clearing eastwards to sunny spells and isolated showers. A blustery and very mild day for all.
Wednesday to Friday:
Heavy rain and and strong winds into Wednesday, especially across western Scotland. A brief settled period on Thursday. Further strong winds and rain possible on Friday. Remaining mild throughout.
