Met Office weather warnings as more heavy rain forecast to hammer UK

More wind and rain is set to hammer the UK
More wind and rain is set to hammer the UK (Ben Birchall/PA)
  • An amber "danger to life" weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK, anticipating torrential rain and blustery winds.
  • South Wales is forecast to receive the most significant rainfall, with 100 to 200mm possible in some areas within 24 hours, equivalent to a month's worth.
  • Yellow rain warnings are also in place across western and southwestern regions, including London, the West Midlands, and parts of Scotland, from Monday midnight until Tuesday morning.
  • The Met Office has upgraded the impact level of its warning to high, indicating potential for widespread travel disruption and flooding.
  • Natural Resources Wales has advised residents to be vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, given already swollen rivers and saturated ground.
