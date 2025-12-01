Met Office weather warnings as more heavy rain forecast to hammer UK
- An amber "danger to life" weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK, anticipating torrential rain and blustery winds.
- South Wales is forecast to receive the most significant rainfall, with 100 to 200mm possible in some areas within 24 hours, equivalent to a month's worth.
- Yellow rain warnings are also in place across western and southwestern regions, including London, the West Midlands, and parts of Scotland, from Monday midnight until Tuesday morning.
- The Met Office has upgraded the impact level of its warning to high, indicating potential for widespread travel disruption and flooding.
- Natural Resources Wales has advised residents to be vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, given already swollen rivers and saturated ground.