More than half a month’s rain could fall in parts of south-west England and Wales, with wet and windy weather forecast for the weekend and into this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning spanning from the Isles of Scilly up to Gloucester, as well as west to St David’s in Pembrokeshire.

For 24 hours from 6pm on Monday, outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy, the forecaster said, with up to 40mm of rainfall in some areas and 60-80mm of rain over Dartmoor and high ground in south Wales, which could amount to more than half the average monthly rainfall in December.

More than a dozen flood warnings remain in place on Sunday for England, with two in Scotland and one in Wales.

No snow is currently expected, with temperatures remaining mild across the UK throughout the week.

open image in gallery Floodwater in Monmouth in November ( PA )

Gusty winds and further rainfall are set to persist on Sunday, with heavy downpours more likely in south Wales, south west England and Cumbria.

Rain in south Wales and south west England on saturated ground could lead to difficult travel conditions, the Met Office warned.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday as another band of rain is forecast to make its way across the country.

Warnings are then in place for south west England and Wales from 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “The area of low pressure responsible may undergo fairly rapid deepening just as it approaches the UK, which often leads to lower confidence in its exact track and depth. This can have significant impacts on which areas experience the strongest winds and heaviest rain.

“However, it is quite likely many parts of the UK will experience spells of rain which, given how saturated the ground is, could lead to some flooding with delays to road and rail travel.

“In addition, some very strong winds will be possible, particularly in northern and western parts of the UK. We are closely monitoring developments and will update forecasts as the situation evolves. A yellow warning for rain has already been issued, and further warnings may be needed as confidence increases.”

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings cover the south west on Monday and Tuesday ( Met Office )

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled, with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it is too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.

Sunday

Many will see an unsettled start to the day, with a band of rain arching its way north-eastward and spreading steadily across most of the UK. This rain will be persistent for a time, forecasters said, but will clear to leave a drier end to the day across much of England and Wales.

Monday to Wednesday

Forecasters predict a showery start to the week, with drizzle turning heavier into Tuesday. Rain is set to be accompanied by strong winds as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to be mild for early December. Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place in the south west for Monday and Tuesday.