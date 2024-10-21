✕ Close Planes struggle to land at Heathrow as Storm Ashley hits UK

Storm Ashley has brought travel chaos and cut power to thousands as it pummelled parts of the UK with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain.

Dozens of flights were cancelled and diverted at airports including Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow, while debris and uprooted trees caused havoc on parts of the rail network.

Around 100 flood warnings were in place across Scotland, England and Wales late on Sunday night as the River Severn burst its banks, submerging the town of Worcester.

Power was cut to more than 10,000 customers in Northern Ireland, where the Met Office had issued one of two amber alerts for winds it said would likely cause injuries and pose a danger to life.

As the storm passed over the Scottish Highlands on Sunday night, average wind speeds hit 85mph with gusts of at least 111mph provisionally recorded at the summit of Cairn Gorm.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in force for much of Scotland until 9am on Monday, with the Met Office cautioning “fallen debris and trees” could affect commuters.