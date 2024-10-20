Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Met Office has issued “danger to life” weather warnings as parts of the UK brace for Storm Ashley to bring rain and winds of up to 80mph this weekend.

The first named storm of the season will initially hit Ireland on Sunday morning, where warnings for strong winds are in force across seven counties, including Galway, Mayo, Kerry and Donegal.

It will then track northeastwards and reach the UK early on Sunday morning, according to the Met Office, bringing with it likely power cuts, damage to buildings and travel disruption. Dozens of flood warnings are also in place.

Three weather warnings are in force on Sunday ( Met Office )

The worst impacts are expected to be felt along the length of Scotland’s west coast and the Hebrides, where a more severe amber warning is in force from 9am until midnight.

The winds come at the same time as the high spring tides, and the Met Office warned “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”.

A yellow alert, which also warns of a risk to life in coastal areas, as well as power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption for those travelling by road, rail, air and ferry, is in force from 3am until midnight. It covers the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, the west coast of Wales and parts of northern England.

Map shows the two wind-related weather warnings ( PA Wire )

A further yellow alert for heavy rain was also issued in south Wales, Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset between 3am and midday on Sunday. Between 15 and 25mm of rain is expected to fall in most affected areas, rising to up to 65mm on Dartmoor.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and West Wales.

“A period of especially strong winds is expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70 to 80mph in exposed areas and an amber warning for winds has been issued here.

“More generally 50 to 60mph are possible in some inland areas in other parts of the warning area, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60 to 70mph along exposed coasts and hills. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.

“It is important that people stay up to date with the latest forecast and our warnings.”

A final weather alert will be in force in Scotland from the north of Fort William from midnight on Saturday until 9am on Monday.

The Environment Agency has issued 41 active flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 134 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The warnings include multiple areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast and the Wye Estuary.

The Environment Agency has issued 41 flood warnings, in red, and 132 flood alerts, in amber ( Environment Agency )

In Scotland, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 16 flood warnings and a further 17 alerts, as far afield as Stonehaven, Ayr and Grangemouth. Some 13 alerts have been issued in Wales, eight of them on the country’s south coast and three on the west.

With travel operators warning to check for cancellations, the organisers of the Great South Run also said on Saturday that the annual 10-mile race in Portsmouth would not go ahead because weather conditions had not improved to a point where they could “safely stage” the event.

Great Run said the forecasted winds could compromise “event infrastructure, including our medical facilities” and that high tide levels, exposure along the seafront sections of the route and “potential debris” posed safety concerns.

Additional reporting by PA