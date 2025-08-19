Roundabouts graffitied with St George’s Cross amid row over flags on lamp posts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roundabouts graffitied with red paint to appear like St George’s flags have been criticised by local residents as “wanton vandalism”.

At least six mini-roundabouts in the Birmingham area have been painted with red crosses to look like the England flag, the BBC reported.

The roundabouts, seen in the Kings Heath and Yardley Wood area, are believed to have been painted over the weekend.

Some residents have criticised the appearance of the red cross, as woman told the broadcaster that she believed the graffiti was “sheer, wanton vandalism", adding: "The council doesn't have the money to fix the potholes, let alone repaint mini islands."

Another man said the paint was “not patriotic, it just feels like an excuse for xenophobia".

open image in gallery Flags put up across the area were taken down by the council, who said the move is part of planned maintenance works ( Getty )

"There are better ways to show pride - ways that are inclusive and respectful, not resorting to vandalism," he said.

It comes after flags put up across the area were taken down by the council, which said the move is part of planned maintenance works.

Birmingham City Council said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lamp posts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting.

The council said the works would help reduce energy use, carbon emissions and maintenance costs. It added that around 200 advertising banners and flags attached to lamp posts have been removed since the start of the year.

A spokesperson said the council routinely removes items such as advertising signs, bunting and flags, carrying out “stress tests” on street furniture ahead of formal events or celebrations.

open image in gallery Birmingham City Council said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lamp posts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting ( Getty )

The lamp post flags are thought to be part of “Operation Raise the Colours”, an online movement backed by far-right figures including Stephen Yaxley Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

One man told the BBC he was “totally against” the flags being put up if they were “anti-immigration”.

Some residents were more positive about the flags going up, with one telling the BBC: "It's patriotic, so I think it's lovely. It represents us, doesn't it, Great Britain?"

Another said: “I think they're great, [they] put a smile on people's faces. They're not doing any harm just flying in the wind, representing England, which is where we are, obviously."

The Independent has contacted West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council for a comment.