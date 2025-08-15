Council removes St George’s flags hung by locals to upgrade street lighting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Union Jack flags across parts of Birmingham are being taken down, according to residents - with the city council claiming the move is part of planned maintenance works.

Residents in Weoley Castle and Northfield have been hanging up the flags in recent weeks, in what they say is an act of patriotism. However, the council has warned that attaching the flags to lampposts is a hazard for motorists and pedestrians.

A fundraiser from local community group Weoley Warriors said the group was “overwhelmed” with donations, which have raised over £5,000 to help buy flags, poles and cable ties, and had been taking requests from residents for specific roads.

The group describes itself as “a group of proud English men with a common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements”. The group said it aims to give hope to local communities.

Birmingham City Council said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lampposts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting.

The council said the works would help reduce energy use, carbon emissions and maintenance costs. It added that around 200 advertising banners and flags attached to lampposts have been removed since the start of the year.

A council spokesperson said: “Lamp columns need to remain free from attachments so work can be carried out as quickly and safely as possible, and people who attach unauthorised items to lampposts could be putting their lives and those of motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

open image in gallery Birmingham City Council said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lampposts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting (file image) ( Getty Images )

The authority, which is the largest city council in Europe, added that flags and other attachments can obstruct visibility, create electrical hazards, or weaken lampposts over time.

The spokesperson said the council routinely removes items such as advertising signs, bunting and flags, carrying out “stress tests” on street furniture ahead of formal events or celebrations.

Some residents voiced support for the flags on social media.

“I’m a patriotic elderly lady who’s delighted to see all of the beautiful St George’s and Union flags flying on the lampposts,” one wrote.

Another resident said: “A proud community is a strong community, and no matter your background, race or religion, we live side by side in this country together, so when you look up and see the flags fly, they fly for you.”

Birmingham Conservatives criticised the council’s actions, accusing the Labour-led authority of inconsistency.

“The Labour Council have announced that Union Jack and St George's Cross flags, flown by residents in public places across the city, will be cut down on ‘safety grounds’, despite allowing flags of other nations to be flown for the last two years,” a statement said.

“When we see our national flags flying, it fills us with pride in our country, our history and our shared achievements through the centuries, and Labour should stop acting as if they are something to be ashamed of,” It added.