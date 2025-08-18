Second council removes St George’s flags hung by locals for maintenance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second council has taken down St George’s flags from lamposts and council buildings hung by locals.

Residents in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, and Tower Hamlets, in east London, have been hanging the flags in recent weeks. However, both councils in the areas - Birmingham City Council and Tower Hamlets Council - have removed them.

The flags are believed to be going up as part “Operation Raise the Colours”, an online movement backed by far-right figures including Stephen Yaxley Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

In Tower Hamlets, a council spokesperson said it was aware members of the public had been putting up St George flags on various structures, but said the council has “a policy setting out which flags are flown from council buildings and on which occasions”.

The spokesperson said: “While we recognise people wish to express their views, we have a responsibility to monitor and maintain council infrastructure. Where flags are attached to council-owned infrastructure without permission, they may be removed as part of routine maintenance."

It comes after Birmingham City Council warned that attaching the flags to lamp posts is a hazard for motorists and pedestrians after it removed flags over the weekend.

It said staff had been instructed to remove all attachments from lampposts ahead of an upgrade to energy-efficient LED street lighting.

The council said the works would help reduce energy use, carbon emissions and maintenance costs. It added that around 200 advertising banners and flags attached to lamp posts have been removed since the start of the year.

The spokesperson said the council routinely removes items such as advertising signs, bunting and flags, carrying out “stress tests” on street furniture ahead of formal events or celebrations.

Asked on Monday what the prime minister’s view is on the councils that have removed the flags, Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels.

“I think he’s talked about that previously […] not least recently in relation to the Lionesses’ successful campaign in the Euros.

“Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.”

Asked if Sir Keir is supportive of people who put up English flags, the spokesman said: “Absolutely, patriotism, putting up English flags.

“We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us.”