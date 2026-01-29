‘Serious chemical risk’ prompts shampoo safety recall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shampoo and conditioner set has been pulled from sale as it poses a “serious chemical risk”.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) urgently recalled the hair products because they contain zinc pyrithione which is a banned cosmetic ingredient in the UK.

The Pilgrim Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner set, sold on Amazon, was removed from the online marketplace after the banned ingredient was discovered.

Amazon’s codes are B0D5DBM7G7 for the shampoo and B0D5D9BF3Q for the conditioner.

Only products with the code HS5130 Jul 2025 395.00 1.98 are affected by the recall.

open image in gallery Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner Set, urgently recalled ( The Office for Product Safety and Standards )

The ingredient, which is banned from being used in cosmetic products, is used outside the EU and UK as an antimicrobial and anti-fungal agent, commonly found in shampoos to treat dandruff and scalp psoriasis.

However, it was classified as unsafe due to concerns over its risks to reproduction, fertility and DNA damage, which were revealed in lab studies.

In addition to containing zinc pyrithione, the shampoo and conditioner set also contain several ingredients that were not listed on the label. The PSSO warned this poses a potential allergy risk.

The OPSS warned: “The product presents a serious chemical risk as the ingredients list indicates it contains zinc pyrithione, which is prohibited for use in cosmetic products.”

“It also includes the following undeclared allergens: hydroxycitronellal, hexyl cinnamal, and limonene,” it added. “This could lead to consumers with sensitivities using these products and having an allergic reaction.”

Following these findings the product has been removed from online marketplace Amazon and turned away at the UK border.

The OPSS’ purpose is to protect people and places from product-related harm, ensuring consumers and businesses can buy and sell products with confidence.