Urgent recall for children’s play sand after Hobbycraft admits it contains asbestos

Hobbycraft has recalled the product Giant Box of Crafts after tests found asbestos in a ‘limited number of samples’

Traces of asbestos were found in the children’s play sand inside the product Giant Box of Crafts
Traces of asbestos were found in the children's play sand inside the product Giant Box of Crafts

Children’s play sand has been urgently recalled by Hobbycraft over an asbestos risk, following an alert from a parent who found traces of the dangerous substance in the product.

The craft company removed the product Giant Box of Crafts from its shelves last week - and then took the decision to recall it after an independent test found presence of asbestos in a “limited number of samples”.

It comes after a parent sent samples of the sand to a testing lab, which she said found traces of asbestos fibres in the bottles of yellow, green and pink sand that were sold in the kit.

A Hobbycraft spokesperson said: “Customers who purchased this product are advised to stop using it and keep it out of reach of children.

“Product safety is of the utmost importance to Hobbycraft. Following independent testing of a children’s sand product previously sold by Hobbycraft, traces of asbestos have been identified in a limited number of samples.”

Hobbycraft said there was no evidence of any harm to customers
Hobbycraft said there was no evidence of any harm to customers

The parent, who did not want to be named, told The Guardian: “The bottles of coloured sand looked extremely similar to ones I had seen on a news report of play sand recalled in Australia.

“I was concerned enough to buy a set at Hobbycraft and send it to an accredited lab for testing. Three of the five colours came back positive for fibrous tremolite asbestos.”

Hobbycraft last week removed the product from the shelves and said it would carry out independent testing through an accredited UK laboratory as a precaution.

A government source said last week that Hobbycraft should recall the product
A government source said last week that Hobbycraft should recall the product

A Hobbycraft spokesperson said: “In co-ordination with Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety & Standards, we are voluntarily recalling the Giant Box of Craft with immediate effect. This recall is being undertaken as a precaution, in line with regulatory guidance and our own commitment to product safety.

“Full instructions on safe handling, disposal and refunds are available on our website, through our customer services team, and in stores, and we are in the process of proactively contacting customers where we have their contact details.”

