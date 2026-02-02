Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Ferguson's charity, Sarah's Trust, has announced it will close "for the foreseeable future" just days after new revelations emerged about the former duchess's friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein, appearing to reveal more about his contact with Andrew and Sarah.

A spokesman for Sarah’s Trust said on Monday evening: “Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.

“This has been under discussion and in train for some months,” the statement continued. “We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years.

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor both appeared to remain close to Epstein according to the latest release of files (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects.

“We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the Covid pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana.”

Newly released files suggested that Ms Ferguson visited Epstein with her two young daughters just days after the disgraced financier was released from prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In one email dated 28 July 2009, six days after he left prison, Epstein caught up with accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, telling her how many people were billed to visit him that week.

“ferg and the two girls come yesterday,” he said. “Today [redacted].. tomomwo sultan , yesterday farkas„ sat jarecki, sunday [redacted],, monday novak,”

In an email dated 27 July 2009, the day before, an account saved under ‘Sarah’ emailed Epstein saying that she was in Miami and aiming to arrive at his house at 12:30 for lunch.

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

An hour before she was scheduled to arrive, she declined the offer of a lift and said: “No thank you. As I made Philip give us his car and a back up one for the policeman.

She added: “What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?”

The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie would have been aged 20 and 19 respectively at the time.

The Independent approached a representative for the former Duchess of York for comment.

In other emails from the tranche, Ms Ferguson said Epstein was the “brother I have always wished for” and later said she needed £20,000 for rent following the collapse of her business venture.

open image in gallery Handout photo of Sarah Ferguson (centre) released in the latest tranche of the Epstein files ( DOJ )

In one email exchange from 2009, the then Duchess of York updated Epstein on potential opportunities for her business brands and books.

“In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted”, she wrote.

"I have never been more touched by a friends [sic] kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls.

“Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.”

The new files included emails that showed Andrew, who was married to Sarah Ferguson until 1996, maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

The files also include pictures appearing to show Andrew crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Her face was blacked out in the redacted images.

open image in gallery Pictures appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman ( US Department of Justice )

The former Duke of York has always denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Sarah’s Trust has closed months after seven charities dropped the Duchess of York as patron after leaked emails appeared to show her apologising to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein for disowning him.

Children’s hospice Julia’s House announced the move on Monday, followed by food allergy charity The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the British Heart Foundation.

Both the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) and The Children’s Literacy Charity also reportedly dropped Ms Ferguson according to the BBC.