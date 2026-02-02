Peter Mandelson latest: Peer ‘to be summoned to give evidence in US Epstein inquiry’ after Labour resignation
Bank statements to the Labour peer appear to show payments from Epstein totalling $75,000 between 2003 and 2004
Lord Peter Mandelson is facing calls to reveal all he knew about Jeffrey Epstein to US lawmakers, as the peer resigned his membership of the Labour Party to avoid causing it “further embarrassment”.
The Labour peer is featured several times in the more than three million documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to paedophile financier Epstein.
The US house oversight committee is now reportedly set to issue Lord Mandelson with a demand to testify in front of lawmakers in Washington, sources told The Telegraph.
In an email exchange from 2009, Lord Mandelson appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers bonuses.
Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 meanwhile appeared to show he received payments totalling 75,000 US dollars from the financier.
Lord Mandelson on Sunday said he had written to Hollie Ridley, general secretary of the Labour Party to say he was resigning his party membership.
