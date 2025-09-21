Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah, Duchess of York, apologised to Jeffrey Epstein for disowning him and called him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” after saying she had cut ties with him, according to a leaked email.

The email from the Duke of York’s ex-wife, dated 26 April 2011, reportedly came just weeks after she told reporters she would “never have anything to do with” the convicted sex offender again.

The emails, first reported by Sun on Sunday and the Daily Mail , reportedly showed that the duchess had “humbly apologised” to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, before lathering him with praise about his strength and generosity.

But her spokesman has insisted that Ms Ferguson sent the letter only in an attempt to “assuage Epstein and his threats”, claiming that he had threatened to sue her for her comments in the media.

The duchess gave an interview to the Evening Standard on 7 March 2011 in which she apologised for accepting £15,000 from Epstein. She went on to issue what appeared at the time to be a heartfelt apology for her association with the disgraced financier, who died in prison eight years later in 2019.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,” the duchess told the newspaper.

“Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

Little over a month later, the duchess sent an email from her private account to the convicted paedophile, apologising and telling him she had felt “broken and lost” after being told not to associate with him, according to the reports.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 (US Department of Justice/PA) ( PA Media )

The email read: “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.

“I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.

“I was advised in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did — I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost.

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in over-riding fear. I am sorry.”

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson with disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew ( Reuters )

The duchess’s spokesperson has said she was “taken in by his lies” and sent the email only to avoid the threat of defamation.

They said: “The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then.

“This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

It comes just weeks after former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson was sacked by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on 11 September, after correspondence emerged showing the Labour grandee expressing support for Epstein.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and then-British ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador’s residence in Washington DC (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

He told the financier to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him, “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

The prime minister had backed Mr Mandelson regarding his links with Epstein until the emails emerged, which the Foreign Office said showed “the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.