Who’s on King Charles’ Christmas guest list - and who is not

Christmas for the Royal family is always a grand celebration, with King Charles hosting the biggest ever family event at his Sandringham estate last year.

Yet with the ongoing controversy surrounding his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, some members have reportedly been left off the guest list this year, or are choosing not attend.

The former prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will reportedly not be attending the festivities for a second successive year after he was stripped of his titles amid continued reporting of his connections to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrong-doing.

The divorced couple will spend one final Christmas at their Royal Lodge residence in Windsor before they are expected to leave next year, after questions were asked on the peppercorn-rate tenancy agreement.

Meanwhile, their daughter Princess Beatrice has reportedly decided to spend Christmas overseas on a skiing trip with her husband, children and friend. A friend of hers, as reported by The Sun said: “Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents.”

Both Princess Beatrice and Eugenie did attend the Royal Family’s early Christmas party held at Buckingham Palace last week without their parents ( AP2011 )

Her sister, Princess Eugenie faces a similar predicament and it is unconfirmed whether she will accept the King’s offer to attend Sandringham.

But both princesses did attend the Royal Family’s early Christmas party held at Buckingham Palace last week without their parents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also likely to miss out on the Royals’ Christmas Day celebrations for the seventh year in a row,.

However even with the absences, the guest list is still set to be full of names after the late Queen Elizabeth relaxed the rules that forbid non-family members from attending.

Who is included on the guest list?

King Charles

Queen Camilla

William, Prince of Wales

Kate, Princess of Wales

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Princess Anne

Sir Tim Laurence

Peter Philips

Harriet Sperling

Savannah Phillips

Isla Philips

Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall

Mia Tindall

Lena Tindall

Lucas Tindall

Prince Edward

Duchess of Edinburgh

Lady Louise Windsor

James, Earl of Wessex

Tom Parker-Bowles

Lola Parker-Bowles

Freddy Parker-Bowles

Laure Lopes

Harry Lopes

Eliza Lopes

Gus Lopes

Louis Lopes

Annabel Elliot

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

Arthur Chatto

Samuel Chatto

Eleanor Ekserdijan

David Armstrong-Jones

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Charles Armstrong-Jones

Who is not on the guest list or not expected to attend?