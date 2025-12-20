Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George helped prepare Christmas lunches for the homeless with his father Prince William - a tradition which was started in 1993 by Diana, Princess of Wales.

The young prince, 12, visited St Vincent’s Centre in Victoria, a Passage hub that has a personal significance for William, due to its connection with his mother.

For George, it was his first visit and he signed the same page of the visitor's book where Diana and William added their names 32 years ago.

The princes helped to prepare the Christmas lunch alongside head chef Claudette Dawkins, with William on Brussels sprouts and George helping make Yorkshire puddings.

The table was set for a festive lunch and decorated with Aston Villa crackers - the Premier League team supported by the two royals - and the Christmas tree was embellished with baubles and hand-made decorations.

open image in gallery Prince George helped make Yorkshire puddings with Claudette Dawkins, the head chef, and Mick Clarke, the chief executive ( Royal Family )

They also met some of the people the charity supports, including Sarah and Brian, who met through the charity when The Passage helped them find homes after sleeping rough. The couple plan to hold their wedding reception at the centre.

Later, they assisted in baking cupcakes and prepared care packages which contained Greggs bakery vouchers, toiletries, socks and snack bars, which were later distributed to people unable to attend the lunch.

Mick Clarke, the chief executive of The Passage, described the visit as a “proud dad moment,” The Times reported.

Mr Clarke told George about their No Night Out campaign, which aims to prevent someone from spending even one night on the streets by offering early support.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Clarke recalled a conversation he had with George: “I said, ‘You know, your dad’s been involved with The Passage for many, many years. Your grandma took him to The Passage when he was about your age.

“And what you’re going to be doing today is helping us prepare for our Christmas lunch, which is a really important day because it’s for people who perhaps won’t have a place that they can call home this Christmas.”

open image in gallery The princes visited St Vincent’s Centre in Victoria, a Passage hub that has a personal significance for William, due to its connection with his mother ( Royal Family )

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new family photograph, chosen for the couple’s 2025 Christmas card.

The image, released on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows William and Kate sitting on the grass amid spring daffodils surrounded by their children George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charlotte, 10, is resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, a relaxed Louis is leaning back sitting between William’s legs, and Kate has her arm around George.

The post reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

The family snapshot was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April.