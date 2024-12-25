Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Royal fans desperate for a glimpse of the King, Queen, William and Kate on Christmas Day have queued overnight ahead of the festive walkabout at the royal family’s Sandringham estate.

Charles and Camilla, accompanied by several other family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, will attend St Mary Magdalene Church for the festive morning service.

The family will arrive ahead of the ceremony at 11am, before re-appearing outside by 12pm to greet well-wishers. It will be followed by the king’s 2024 Christmas message from Fitzrovia Chapel in central London which will be aired at 3pm.

open image in gallery Royal fans gather outside the Sandringham estate to wait for the King and Queen ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The first people in a queue of well-wishers waiting to see members of the royal family walk to church arrived on Tuesday and camped out overnight.

Retired chef John Loughrey, 69, from Wandsworth, south London, said he and Sky London travelled by train to King’s Lynn then took a bus, arriving at Sandringham in Norfolk at 7.30pm on December 24.

“We had sleeping bags with us and a heat pad,” Mr Loughrey said. It was a bit damp last night.

“We came here for Catherine. She’s been an inspiration the last year what she’s been through. We want to support her and her family.”

About 45 members of the monarchy and their guests are expected to gather at the Norfolk estate on Wednesday, which has been the traditional Christmas meeting place for the Royals since 1988.

However, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are not among the attendees this year after the disgraced prince made headlines this month when it emerged he had been a “close confidante” of alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Businessman Tengbo had paid visits to Buckingham Palace and had been invited to the Duke of York’s birthday but was later banned from entering the UK on national security grounds.

The former couple took the decision to stay away from the King’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham in a bid to avoid further embarrassment for the royal family.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew will not be attending to avoid further embarrassment for the royal family ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2019 in the wake of his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s appearance at Sandringham was one of the only rare occasions he would be seen with the royal family.

He had attended on both occasions in the last two years, and also joined the late Queen and his siblings in 2019, just months after his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight while led him to step back from public roles.

Among those celebrating at Sandringham will be his daughter Princess Beatrice, who will be attending after changing her travel plans due to medical advice, it is understood.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were planning on spending the festive period overseas with the princess’ in-laws.

open image in gallery Kate and William at Sandringham last Christmas with their children, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, with Mia Tindall, the daughter of William’s cousin Zara (PA) ( PA Archive )

But she has received medical advice and been guided not to travel long distances.

The royal baby will be a little brother or sister for the couple’s three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Beatrice’s stepson, eight-year-old Wolfie.

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and her family are planning on spending Christmas with her in-laws.

For royal fans, the Sandringham walk to church offers the opportunity to greet Prince William and Kate, as well as their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and Prince Louis, six.

Others expected to join King Charles and Camilla include Princess Anne, her daughter and son-in-law Zara and Mike Tindall, their children, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex, and their two children.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to enjoy the festive period in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. The couple have not celebrated Christmas at Sandringham since 2018, and have rarely been pictured with the royal family since departing for the US in 2020.