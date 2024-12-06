Speaking the truth on domestic abuse: Join our panel event with Refuge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A virtual event hosted by The Independent, in partnership with the UK’s leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, will delve into the critical role of women’s refuges and their impact on survivors.

The event supports The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign, which has raised £300,000 to construct a secure safe house. Now, the campaign aims to raise funds for a second refuge to help even more women escape domestic abuse and rebuild their lives.

Chaired by assistant editor Caroline Gammell, the discussion features a distinguished panel of speakers. Nikita Kanda, presenter of the BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show and Refuge ambassador, will join the conversation. Kanda has been working with Refuge since the summer, raising awareness about the charity’s life-saving efforts.

Also on the panel is Rachel Shuter, head of development at Refuge, who has spent the last ten years managing the charity’s accommodation provisions and community support services, and Abigail Ampofo, Refuge’s interim CEO. Ampofo, who joined the charity in 2021, previously led the charity’s operational services, including refuge accommodation, community-based support, and the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Maya Oppenheim, The Independent’s women’s correspondent, will also participate, bringing her expertise in reporting on domestic abuse, including speaking to survivors and those whose lives who have been transformed by refuges.

The discussion will address the unique challenges faced by women fleeing abusive situations, including those who must bring children or pets. It will also highlight how the new refuge model is tailored to meet these diverse needs.

The event aims to deepen understanding of why refuges are more than shelters — they are lifelines that enable survivors to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.

The hour-long event will take place on Wednesday, 11 December, at 7pm GMT via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the panel and ask questions.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise funds to build a second safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.