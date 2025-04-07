Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders live: Stock updates from EE, Very and more

The long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week and pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live across the UK. Stock has been coming and going quickly, and has already sold out at a large number of retailers.
While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store aren’t due to open until tomorrow on 8 April, almost every major third-party retailer has jumped the gun, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV. Game, the EE Store, John Lewis & Partners.
On Friday, Nintendo announced it was delaying pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders this week, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.
If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.
Check pre-orders from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers below:
Nintendo Switch 2 Very pre-order updates
Very was one of the first retailers to launch Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, with stock going live on Thursday morning. Unlike most retailers, which were only offering the console on its own or bundled with Mario Kart World, Very also listed a handful of pricier bundles.
These more expensive bundles remained available for at least 24 hours after launch and included Nintendo’s new Switch 2 accessories, such as the USB-C camera and Pro controller, as well as upcoming games like Donkey Kong Bananza.
By the end of Friday, however, all Switch 2 bundles had sold out, and Very had removed the listings from its website.
How to pre-order the Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store
Nintendo will officially go live with pre-orders tomorrow in the UK, but not everyone will be eligible.
Nintendo has an invite-only system in place, and the requirements to get an invitation just to pre-order the console are wild.
You’ll need to have been a Nintendo Switch Online member continuously for at least two years, with eligibility also based on your gameplay activity and whether you’ve opted in to receive marketing emails.
If you meet the criteria, Nintendo says you’ll receive an email invitation, though getting one doesn’t guarantee a console, as availability will depend on stock.
If you haven’t already received an email, then you probably didn’t meet the requirements. Emails were sent out shortly after the Nintendo Direct. But if that changes by pre-order day tomorrow, I’ll let you know.
How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost in the UK?
While fears are growing that Nintendo could hike the price of the Switch 2 in the US, those concerns haven’t carried over to the UK. Pre-orders here haven’t been delayed, and the price is still expected to stay the same as announced on Wednesday.
Nintendo has two different options – you can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 on its own for £395.99, or you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World for £429.99. I’ve got all the details in my article below:
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are selling out fast, here’s where to buy one
How to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon
Similar to the My Nintendo Store, Amazon is running an invite-only system for those who want to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. You’ll just need to log in and click the “request invitation” button. If selected, you’ll receive an email and link to pre-order the console.
Some invitations at Amazon were sent out yesterday.
When could Smyths Toys restock Switch 2 pre-orders?
Smyths Toys was the first retailer to go live with pre-orders, straight after the Nintendo Direct ended on Wednesday.
Stock sold out within minutes, and the retailer hasn’t dropped another batch of consoles since then. I’ll be keeping a close eye to see if more consoles will be available to pre-order today.
Nintendo Switch 2 live pre-order updates ahead
Good morning! It’s only been a few days since Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2, but with pre-orders selling out everywhere, it feels like weeks.
We now know pretty much everything about the console, and Nintendo Experience days are giving fans a chance to try it out in person ahead of the June launch.
I’m The Independent’s senior tech critic and if you’re hoping to pre-order the console, I’ll be here all day with the latest updates to help you secure one. Stay tuned.