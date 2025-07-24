Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends and family of Rachel Booth, who was found dead earlier this week after a police search, have set up a fundraiser to support her husband and three sons.

The 38-year-old, from Northwich, Cheshire, was described as a “guiding light” by her family after her body was recovered from a lake in Oakmere on Monday. Her death is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to “honour her memory and ensure the future and safety of her remaining family.” The fundraiser, which has a £13,000 target, has so far raised more than £7,700 from donations.

In a tribute on the fundraiser, it said: “Rachel tragically leaves behind her loving husband, Carl, and their three beloved sons. In this time of deep sorrow, we are reaching out to ask for your support in helping her family.”

open image in gallery Rachel Booth was described as a ‘guiding light’ by her friends and family in a tribute ( Cheshire Police )

It saud the money will go towards a trust fund for her sons and towards a charity that supports those affected by ADHD.

“Any funds will be placed into a trust fund for her three young boys. In addition, the family has expressed their wish to donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity close to their hearts — one that supports individuals and families affected by ADHD.

“Your generosity, no matter how big or small, will make a lasting difference and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us give Rachel the beautiful farewell she deserves and for supporting her family during this heartbreaking time.”

open image in gallery Ms Booth was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store ( Cheshire Police )

Ms Booth had been reported missing in the early hours of Saturday and seen on CCTV going into a garage.

On Monday, it was announced that two underwater search units had been deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station. Her body was found shortly after.

In a tribute released through Cheshire Police, her family said: “Rachel, who was known to us as Helena, was a cherished member of our family.

“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all.

“Her kindness was constant and her presence a strength to everyone she knew, a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who can never be replaced but always present in our hearts.

“Her absence leaves a space, but her smiles are a memory we will treasure for ever.”