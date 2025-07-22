Family’s touching tribute to mother-of-three found dead in lake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Rachel Booth, 38, have described her as a "guiding light" after her body was recovered from a Cheshire lake.

Ms Booth, from Northwich, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday. Police search teams located her body in Oakmere on Monday.

In a tribute released through Cheshire Police, her family said: “Rachel, who was known to us as Helena, was a cherished member of our family.

“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all.

“Her kindness was constant and her presence a strength to everyone she knew, a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who can never be replaced but always present in our hearts.

“Her absence leaves a space, but her smiles are a memory we will treasure for ever.”

The family thanked the services and businesses that supported police during the search for the mother-of-three, who was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am on Saturday.

She was captured on CCTV going into the store.

On Monday, it was announced that two underwater search units had been deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station.

Ms Booth’s body was found shortly afterward.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.