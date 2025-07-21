For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Divers are searching a lake as part of an investigation into a missing mother who was reportedly last seen buying milk and a bottle of wine at a petrol station.

Rachel Booth, 38, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday after being last seen by her family in the village of Barnton, near Northwich in Cheshire.

She was later captured on CCTV, at around 3.50am that morning, in a garage about five miles away in Sandiway.

Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the mother-of-three, who may have travelled to the Oakmere area of Delamere after being seen at the garage.

On Monday, two underwater search units were deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, next to Wild Shore Delamere water park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station.

The 38-year-old was reported missing after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich (Cheshire Police/PA)

Issac Carolan, 19, who works at the garage, told The Sun: “I spoke to my colleague who had served her on Saturday morning.

“She bought milk and wine and jogged from 45 minutes away.

“But it didn't seem weird, she didn't seem disturbed or flustered.”

The mother is described as 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with blonde hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black vest and trainers at the time she vanished, with a phone visible on her outer thigh, suggesting she was out on a run.

Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “We are currently following a number of inquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“As part of our investigation, our officers and partner agencies, including the Underwater Search Team and Cheshire Search and Rescue, are conducting inquiries in the Oakmere and surrounding areas where it is believed Rachel travelled to, and we would like to thank local businesses for their patience and understanding while these are currently ongoing.

“Investigators are following all lines of inquiry and anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.”

The entrance to the Wild Shore Delamere Park was cordoned off and police tape was across a road in the holiday park leading to the lake area.

In a statement, the watersports centre said it is closed “due to ongoing police investigations in the surrounding area”.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with Cheshire Police by calling 101 or on the force’s website quoting IML-2136439.