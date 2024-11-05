Moo Deng v Haggis: The battle of the pygmy hippos is the biggest contest this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

In what is sure to eclipse any other competition this week, two newborn pygmy hippos have been pitted against each other.

In a far cry from politics the two adorable animals have entered into a cuteness contest.

Edinburgh Zoo launched the war between Haggis, its newborn pygmy hippo, and Moo Deng, the adorable mini hippopotamus that became a viral sensation at a Thailand zoo this summer.

“Moo Deng? Who deng?” the Scottish zoo playfully posted Monday on the social media platform X as it introduced its infant hippo to the world.

The smack talk pitted two critters with more in common than just being females calves of the same endangered species. They’re also named for meat products that don’t typically carry cute connotations.

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland that is butt of many jokes, is made in a sheep’s stomach filled with spiced and diced innards. Moo deng is a type of meatball that means “bouncy pork” in Thai.

Moo Deng, a pudgy, pink-cheeked pygmy hippo, quickly became a social media star about two months after being born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in July. Videos of her went viral and she was the source of endless memes.

A tiny Endangered pygmy hippo calf has been born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo ( Edinburgh Zoo )

The Thai zoo planned to copyright and trademark the hippo's name and capitalize on its fame by making shirts, pants and other merchandise to support its operations.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is also looking to cash in on its prize pygmy with a drawing promising the winner a “unique pygmy hippo experience” to meet Haggis and her parents, Gloria and Otto. Tickets are 5 British pounds ($6.50) and the zoo had raised more than half its 15,000 pound ($19,500) target in a day.

“Prepare to fall in love with wee Haggis,” the zoo said. “With her playful nature, Haggis will show you why the world has fallen in love with pygmy hippos!”

Moo Deng, an infant pygmy hippo who became a viral internet sensation ( Getty Images )

There are only an estimated 2,500 pygmy hippopotamuses in the wild in West Africa, where it is threatened by poaching and loss of habitat.

Edinburgh Zoo visitors won't immediately be able to see Haggis, who was born Oct. 30, because the hippo house will be closed during the first month of her development.

After using Moo Deng’s fame to draw attention to Haggis, the zoo apologized for creating a rivalry.

“We were wrong to pit Haggis and Moo Deng against each other," the zoo said in a later post. “There is space in this world for two beautiful pygmy hippo divas and we should celebrate them all."

Meanwhile, this week Moo Deng shared her prediction for the winner of the 2024 US presidential election.

The hippo predicted which candidate will win the election when she was given the choice between two fruit cakes at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. In the video, which was reportedly filmed on Monday (November 4), zookeepers offered Moo Deng two watermelons, one carved with the local spelling of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s name, and the other with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’s name.

The clip then showed Moo Deng eating the fruit cake that spelled out Trump.