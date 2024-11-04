US elections live: Trump jokes about Access Hollywood tape in final campaign push; Harris heads to Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters in the key battleground states on final day of campaigning
Former President Donald Trump appeared to reference the infamous Access Hollywood tape which was published late in the 2016 campaign in which he said he could grab women by their genitals because of his fame.
Discussing Elon Musk’s and SpaceX’s rocket boosters, Trump said, “And those two big arms, you saw the arms, they grab that thing like you grab your beautiful baby ... Years ago, I would have said something else, but I’ve learned.”
He added: “I would have been a little bit more risque.”
The ex-commander-in-chief made similar comments over the weekend.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump are making their final pitches to voters on Monday, the last full day of campaigning before Election Day.
The vice president will be joined by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, and The Roots in Philadelphia this evening as Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera support her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.
Trump, meanwhile, is also concentrating on the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania, delivering rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh before closing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Trump reflects on end of campaign
Reflecting on the end of the campaign, Trump said, “I won't be doing this anymore with North Carolina, and I won't be doing this anymore ... after today.”
“I'm just thinking, as I'm going through this, that this will be our final moment, but ... the more exciting moment is going to begin,” he added. “These moments of hundreds and hundreds of the most incredible rallies any country, no country has ever seen anything like that. But these moments that we've had together, these really were just to create what we hopefully will create tomorrow, which is we're going to make America great again.”
WATCH: Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi and Michelle Obama
WATCH: Trump calls legal Springfield, Ohio migrants ‘illegal’
Trump hits back at former chief of staff
Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff John Kelly has said that the former president fits the description of a “fascist.”
Trump responded on Monday, saying that he should have been fired and calling him a “disaster.”
The former president also said former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley “should have been fired.”
“All those generals – Kelly should have been, Kelly was such a disaster. Some people are good, some people are not good, some people are stupid,” Trump said.
Trump jokes that Biden voted for him
Trump joked on Monday that Biden “probably” voted for him because of what the former president said is his dislike for Kamala Harris.
“He actually hates my guts, but he likes Trump more than he likes Kamala,” he said.
“He just got 14 million votes,” Trump said in reference to the Democratic primary.
Trump responded to a member of the audience who suggested that Biden voted for him.
“That's one of the ladies from North Carolina. She said he voted for me – probably did,” Trump said.
Trump repeats false FEMA claim
Trump once again made the false claim that FEMA funds were allocated to help undocumented migrants.
“FEMA did a horrible job. The administration – they're still not there. You know why? Because they've spent all their money on bringing in murderers and a lot of people,” Trump said on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, speaking about hurricanes striking Florida, North Carolina, and other states. “They spent all their money on bringing in illegal migrants. They've also taken a lot of your jobs, especially jobs from the Black population.”
Trump made similar comments over the weekend:
“Then you see those arms, like you grab your beautiful baby, your beautiful child … In the old days, I would have said like you grab your — girlfriend,” Trump said over the weekend.
“Now I don’t say that anymore. I say, like you grabbed your child. And those big arms came in and they grabbed that sucker and they held it in place like you grabbed your child. And I said, ‘That’s unbelievable’,” he added.
Trump claims to have had ‘great relationship’ with former president of Mexico as he announces 25% tariff
Trump claimed to have had a “great relationship” with the former president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
“He was a socialist, but you can’t have everything,” Trump told the audience in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Trump said he may impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexico if he returns to office.
“Now we have a new president in Mexico, I suppose, a very nice woman ... I haven't met her, and I'm going to inform her on day one or sooner, that if they don't stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I'm going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America,” Trump said.
