Princess of Wales joins King for Remembrance event

The Princess of Wales has taken a significant step in her gradual return to public royal duties by attending the Festival of Remembrance.

Joined by the Prince of Wales and King Charles, her presence at the Royal British Legion event comes after William spoke candidly of how 2024 has been “brutal” and “probably the hardest year in my life”.

William and Kate, both wearing poppies, applauded a performance by Sir Tom Jones - who sang I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force.

Meanwhile, Charles received applause as he took his seat next to the Princess Royal at Saturday’s event, which honours sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces.

From the royal box, the group watched attentively as current serving personnel paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan and, towards the end of the evening, joined in the singing of a hymn.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles and Princess Anne attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall ( Getty Images )

Charles, William and Kate all stood to take part in the rendition of Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, with the royal emblem laid over the rail in front of the box.

On Sunday, Kate, who revealed eight months ago she had an undisclosed form of cancer, will attend the national commemoration at the Cenotaph.

It will be the first time she has carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed Camilla would not attend the event, nor the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, after falling ill with a chest infection.

It is understood there is no deterioration in her condition, but the Queen is said to be mindful of minimising the risk of passing any last lingering infection to others.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.

“While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”