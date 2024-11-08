The King acknowledges his ‘advancing years’ ahead of 76th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The King has acknowledged his “advancing years” as he revealed his approach to birthday celebrations ahead of turning 76.

Charles wrote personally to thank the Military Wives Choirs, who produced a record as a birthday gift in his honour, saying he was “deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute”.

The monarch added “while those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am none the less deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”

Charles reaches his 76th birthday on November 14 after a personally difficult year in which both he and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.

News of the King’s cancer came in February, after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate in January. Charles cancelled all face-to-face public duties at first, before returning to public duties in April and increasing his workload ever since.

The Military Wives Choirs charity brings women in the military community together through singing, with a focus on wellbeing and resilience.

November Sunday is the chart-topping choir’s first recording since 2020 and is a lullaby which reimagines the “chilly, foggy London night” a baby Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in 1948

The King also praised the group for their steadfast support for loved ones who serve in the military, and for one another.

He added: “Having sung in a choir myself when I was at school, I know the joy of performing together can create close-knit friendships and support groups, and I remain a firm believer that music has a unique power to unite and inspire us all.”

He said his wife the Queen, who has been laid low with a chest infection, joined him in sending “all our blessings and kindest wishes”.

Camilla once revealed the King is particularly hard to buy birthday gifts for.

The Military Wives Choirs in their new video performing November Sunday in honour of the King’s forthcoming 76th birthday (Military Wives Choirs/PA) ( PA Media )

“I will tell you that he is the most difficult person in the world to buy a present for … So he likes to make a list of things that he wants so you get it exactly right,” she said.

He likes “a cake and a bit of a sing song”, she acknowledged, but admitted it was difficult to get her workaholic husband to take a break.

Caroline Paxton, chair of trustees at the Military Wives Choirs, said they were delighted to receive “such a thoughtful letter”.

“All of us at the Military Wives Choirs wish our King the happiest of birthdays,” she said.

“With singers in our network ranging from 21 to 81, we wholeheartedly embrace the belief that age is just a number and not a constraint, with each passing year bringing new opportunity and possibility.”