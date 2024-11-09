Royal news - live: Kate Middleton to make poignant return to duty as Prince William opens up on ‘brutal’ 2024
‘Dreadful’ assessment echoes Queen Elizabeth calling her worst year as ‘annus horribilis’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Princess of Wales is continuing her steady return to royal duties as she prepares to appear at two remembrance events over the weekend.
Kate, who announced she had finished cancer treatment in September, is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Queen’s attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said. Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week.
It comes as Prince William candidly described the past year as “brutal” and the “hardest” of his life as both his wife and father battle cancer.
Asked by reporters how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
William who took time off Royal duties as his wife went through preventative chemotherapy, added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Prince William hires Beckhams’ head of PR
The Prince of Wales has hired David Beckham’s former public relations chief to work for his Homewards charity.
Victoria Shires, who worked for the football star’s DB Ventures for three years, is now the new head of communications of his documentary.
She told the Daily Mail: “It’s been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Ms Shires previously worked with ITV for three years, where William’s two-part documentary called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” was broadcast.
The PR boss added: “It’s been lovely to have launching that as my first project here.”
‘We are at a crossroads’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue new video message
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a new joint video message.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared side-by-side in a video message they sent to a United Nations conference in Colombia on Friday (8 November), calling for the end to violence against children.
Discussing the importance of prioritising children’s safety online, Harry declares: “We are at a crossroads”.
The Duke adds: “The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.”
Meghan states: “My husband and I recognise that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”
‘We are at a crossroads’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue new video message
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a new joint video message. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared side-by-side in a video message they sent to a United Nations conference in Colombia on Friday (8 November), calling for the end to violence against children. Discussing the importance of prioritising children’s safety online, Harry declares: “We are at a crossroads”. The Duke adds: “The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.” Meghan states: “My husband and I recognise that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”
‘Stubborn’ Andrew determined to stay in Windsor, says expert
Prince Andrew’s “stubbornness” and “arrogance” has added fuel to the fire in his feud with King Charles over his residence Royal Lodge in Windsor, a royal expert claims.
A row sparked between the brothers after King Charles cut the Duke of York’s from an annual £1 million “living allowance”, according to a new biography book by Robert Hartman.
Commenting on the rift, royal commentator Rupert Bell told Times Radio: “One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems.
“He feels like he lost everything and if he loses his house, well then he probably feels that even more has been taken away from him.”
COMMENT | I was there for Diana & Dodi’s love story – it wasn’t like The Crown
As Mohamed Al-Fayed’s biographer, Mark Hollingsworth witnessed Dodi and Diana’s romance first-hand – and the inside story he tells here is more gripping and surprising than anything portrayed in the hit Netflix show...
I was there for Diana and Dodi’s summer of love – it wasn’t like The Crown
As Mohamed Al-Fayed’s biographer, Mark Hollingsworth witnessed Dodi and Diana’s romance first-hand – and the inside story he tells here is more gripping and surprising than anything portrayed in the hit Netflix show...
Charles could turn Royal Lodge into ‘Museum of King Charles III’
The Duke of York’s Royal Lodge may have an unexpected future, a royal author has revealed.
The 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park has been at the centre of a rift between Prince Andrew and Charles after the King scrapped his brother’s £1 million-per-year allowance.
With neither William nor Harry “showing great interest” in the property, a royal source has suggested it could one day be transformed into a “Museum of King Charles III.”
Writing in his biography book ‘New King, New Court, Charles III the inside story’ royal author Robert Hardman has shed light on the potential future of the monarch’s favourite retreat.
He said: “Neither of his sons has shown a great interest in taking on their childhood home. As a Duchy of Cornwall property (on a long lease to the King), Highgrove’s future will need to be decided by the current or future Duke of Cornwall. One close ally of the King has made an interesting suggestion.
“Given the King’s personal devotion to the place, and the way in which it encapsulates so much about the man, would it not make an ideal ‘Museum of King Charles III’ in years to come?”
Family Feud reveals the most common fact Americans know about Prince Harry – and it’s not flattering
The hit game show Family Feud has revealed what Americans really know about Prince Harry.
During a recent episode of the show, the Hernandez family competed against the Colley family, and they shared a few facts about Harry. In Family Feud, which has been running since 1976, two families guess the most popular answers to survey questions to win cash prizes.
At the start of the recent episode, host Steve Harry asked contestants to say “something that people know about Prince Harry,” with the six correct answers hidden on the board. In response, Fabian Hernandez answered: “He’s married to Meghan Markle.”
Read the full story below:
Family Feud reveals the unflattering facts most Americans know about Prince Harry
The top answer for things ‘people know about Prince Harry’ was his marriage to Meghan Markle
Duchess Sophie’s praised for ‘funny’ reaction after being hit with golf ball
The Duchess of Edinburgh has been praised for her “funny” reaction after being hit on the head by a golf ball.
The incident last Tuesday happened when Sophie was playing mini golf as part of a visit to Legoland as patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
Photographer Tim Rooke, who captured the moment, said the Duchess “laughed” and “found it funny.”
He told Hello: “The Duchess was playing adventure golf, going around with the kids. She hit the ball, and it bounced straight up in the air. You could see her watching it, and it just sort of whacked her.
“She laughed; she found it funny – she’s a good sport. You can see the guy behind her in the picture was in hysterics.
“She doesn’t mind a photo like this going around – what she cares about is raising awareness of the charity. She is really good at these events; she always makes everyone feel quite special.”
Latest royal pictures
The King acknowledges his ‘advancing years’ ahead of 76th birthday
The King has acknowledged his “advancing years” as he revealed his approach to birthday celebrations ahead of turning 76.
Charles wrote personally to thank the Military Wives Choirs, who produced a record as a birthday gift in his honour, saying he was “deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute”.
The monarch added “while those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am none the less deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”
Charles reaches his 76th birthday on November 14 after a personally difficult year in which both he and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.
Read the full story:
The King acknowledges his ‘advancing years’ ahead of 76th birthday
Charles wrote personally to thank the Military Wives Choirs, who produced a song as a birthday gift in his honour
ICYMI: King faces calls to abolish estates which ‘earn millions from NHS’
King Charles is facing calls to dissolve his lucrative private estates and refund the cash-strapped NHS after it emerged he is making millions from renting out ambulance parking spaces and sub-standard properties.
The monarch and Prince William have sparked uproar after it was revealed they are benefiting from rental deals with public services – including the armed forces and state schools – on their private estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
Read the full story below:
Charles and William face calls to dissolve estates which ‘earn millions from NHS’
‘Abolish the Duchies’, campaigners say
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments