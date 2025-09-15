Meghan shares throwback photo of Prince Harry to mark his birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has marked her husband’s 41st birthday by sharing a nostalgic image of Prince Harry taken a year before the couple first met.

Posted on Instagram on Monday, the photograph captures Harry on his 31st birthday in 2015, sporting a green flying suit emblazoned with "Harry Wales" – a nod to his father’s then-title as the Prince of Wales.

The accompanying caption simply read: "Oh hi, Birthday Boy", alongside a flame emoji.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured at Goodwood Aerodrome, where he was commemorating 75 years since the Battle of Britain, witnessing approximately 40 Spitfires, Hurricanes, and Bristol Blenheim bombers take flight from the West Sussex site.

On Sunday, Meghan shared a picture of two glasses of rosé wine from her ‘As Ever’ collection, with the caption "when your beau is back in town".

It was widely interpreted as a subtle acknowledgement of Harry’s return to the US.

The duke spent four days in the UK on a solo trip last week.

He joined his father, King Charles, for a private tea late on Wednesday afternoon, spending 54 minutes with him at Clarence House after not seeing him face to face for 19 months.

The duke said in an interview published on Sunday that his “conscience is clear” after speaking out against members of the royal family as he defended his controversial memoir Spare.

Speaking to The Guardian during a surprise visit to Ukraine’s Kyiv, Harry told the newspaper his autobiography, published in 2023, was a “series of corrections to stories already out there”.

Prince Harry at Battle of Britain commemorations in 2015 ( PA Archive )

The 41-year-old said he would like to spend more time in the UK and that the past week had “definitely brought that closer”.

Harry told The Guardian: “I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there.

“One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

He added: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”