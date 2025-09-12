Prince Harry visits Ukraine on surprise trip to offer help to soldiers injured in war
Duke of Sussex aims to do ‘everything possible’ to help thousands of wounded military personnel
Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv to pledge his support for Ukrainian soldiers injured in the country’s war against Russia.
The Duke of Sussex was invited by the Ukrainian government as he said he aims to do “everything possible” to help the thousands of wounded military personnel, according to reports.
The surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital comes following Harry’s four-day stay in the UK, during which he saw his father King Charles for the first time in 19 months.
The duke told the Guardian on an overnight train to Kyiv: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.”
He continued: “We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on.”
