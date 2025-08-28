Prince Harry to return to UK on third anniversary of Queen’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK on a poignant date: the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Prince Harry, who has lived in California since 2020, will attend the WellChild awards on 8 September.

He has been patron of the charity for 17 years.

The event coincides with the day his grandmother passed away at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, in 2022.

During the ceremony, the 40-year-old will deliver a speech, engage with seriously ill children and their families, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six.

This marks his 15th attendance at the annual event.

Prince Harry outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London in April ( AP )

The charity brands itself as the national UK children’s charity “making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible”.

In a statement, Harry said: “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”

His visit will raise further speculation about the possibility of a meeting with his father the King or his estranged brother William, the Prince of Wales.

The announcement follows images obtained in July by the Mail on Sunday showing senior aides to the King and Duke of Sussex during a meeting in what is reported to be a step towards restoring the relationship between Harry and the royal family.

The duke was last seen in the UK in May, during which he lost a long-running legal battle with the Home Office over changes to his security arrangements.