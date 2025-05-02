Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has lost his legal challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements.

Prince Harry challenged the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office, after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a reduced degree of security protection when in the country.

His barrister told a two-day hearing in April that the decision - made after he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 - put the duke’s “life at stake”.

But in a judgement handed down on Friday afternoon, the Court of Appeal dismissed the duke’s challenge.

Delivering the court’s ruling, Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said although the duke’s arguments were “powerful and moving”, he “could not say that the Duke’s sense of grievance translated into a legal argument for the challenge to Ravec’s decision”.

"The conclusion, in my judgement, with which my colleagues Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edith agreed, was that the Duke of Sussex's appeal would be dismissed," he added.

open image in gallery After a two-day hearing in April, the Court of Appeal dismissed the duke’s appeal in a judgement handed down on Friday afternoon. ( AP )

The decision marks the end to the duke’s latest legal battle, which was brought to the Court of Appeal after his initial claim against the Home Office was dismissed by retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane last year.

In April, barristers for the duke told the Royal Courts of Justice that Ravec’s decision meant he was “singled out” for “inferior treatment” and that his safety, security and life are “at stake”.

Harry attended both days of the hearing in London, and could be seen taking notes and talking with his legal team during the appeal. He was not present at Friday’s short hearing.

open image in gallery Harry attended both days of the hearing in April, and could be seen taking notes and talking with his legal team during the appeal. ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

Reading a summary of the court’s decision on Friday, Sir Geoffrey said: “The duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.

“Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate.”

He continued: “It was impossible to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate, indeed it seemed sensible.”

Sir Geoffrey also said Ravec’s decision was “understandable and perhaps predictable”.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec’s decisions, opposed Harry’s appeal, with its lawyers telling the court that Ravec’s decision was taken in a “unique set of circumstances” and that there was “no proper basis” for challenging it.

open image in gallery The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec’s decisions, opposed Harry’s appeal, with its lawyers telling the court that Ravec’s decision was taken in a “unique set of circumstances”. ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

In his written judgment, Sir Geoffrey said he did not think Harry had been “able to demonstrate that the judge was wrong to determine” that Sir Richard Mottram, then chairman of Ravec, had “good reason to depart” from its policy document.

He said: “In this area of high political sensitivity, the court will inevitably have considerable respect for Sir Richard as a decision maker, whose expertise and experience in the field of Royal protection is probably unrivalled.”

Ravec has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of protective security arrangements for members of the royal family and others, with involvement from the Metropolitan Police, the Cabinet Office and the royal household.