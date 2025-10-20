Virginia Giuffre claims ABC nixed interview over access to William and Kate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre has alleged in her posthumous memoirs that a major broadcaster did not air an interview with her concerning Prince Andrew due to fears about access to the royal family.

In her book, Nobody's Girl, Ms Giuffre claimed the network "feared losing access" to the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to "nix the interview".

She said that ABC News anchor Amy Robach was reportedly heard on a "hot mic" expressing frustration that the 2019 sit-down, where Ms Giuffre claimed to have been "trafficked" to Andrew, was not aired.

The memoir went on to say that the American network "had to reach out to Buckingham Palace" after the interview, yet Ms Giuffre was "strung along for weeks" without any explanation for its non-broadcast.

“Finally, someone from the network told my legal team that because I’d told Robach about being trafficked to Prince Andrew, the network had to reach out to Buckingham Palace and an attorney for Epstein,” the book said.

“Why that was causing such delays was unclear.

“Robach and her producer were outraged. But for whatever reason, ABC never aired the interview.”

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times, which he denies ( PA Media )

In a footnote, Ms Giuffre went on to say: “Four years later, on November 5 2019, a video of Amy Robach speaking on a ‘hot mic’ was made public that shed a bit more light on what had happened.

“Robach said that ‘every day I get more and more pissed’ that her interview with me didn’t air and that ‘what we had was unreal’.

“In the recording, Robach said that she was told by higher-ups, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No-one knows who that is. This is a stupid story’.

“She also said Epstein’s lawyers and the British royal family had applied pressure to nix the interview, suggesting that the networkcaved because it feared losing access to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the future.”

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing after Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with the prince on three separate occasions.

He later paid millions to his accuser, a woman he claims never to have met, to settle a civil claim in the US in 2022.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.