An NHS trust has been ordered to pay more than £1 million in damages to its former chief executive, Dr Susan Gilby, following a successful unfair dismissal claim.

Dr Gilby initiated legal proceedings against the Countess of Chester NHS Trust after her suspension in December 2022.

She had accused the trust’s chairman, Ian Haythornthwaite, of bullying and harassment.

Dr Gilby took over at the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, where child serial killer Lucy Letby worked, weeks after Letby's arrest in 2018, and subsequently led the organisation through the pandemic.

An employment tribunal ruled last February that Dr Gilby had been unfairly dismissed when she was forced out of her job after raising concerns about the trust’s then chairman.

She told the BBC on Thursday she had been awarded £1.4 million in damages, adding that she was relieved the case was over and it was “never about the money”.

Her tribunal heard that in July 2022, the former CEO submitted a grievance against Mr Haythornthwaite over bullying, harassment and “undermining behaviour”.

She entered into settlement negotiations with the trust as she was being ousted but said she had been required to withdraw her allegations.

In an email seen by the tribunal, Dr Gilby wrote: “The requirement that I must withdraw the allegations of bullying, harassment and intimidation I made against the chairman is an absolute red line for me.

“If this means there can be no settlement agreement then so be it. The treatment to which I and others have been subjected by the chairman has been appalling.”

The Countess of Chester NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.