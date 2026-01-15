NHS waiting list falls to lowest level in almost three years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS waiting list for hospital treatment has fallen to its lowest level since early 2023, figures show.

New data from NHS England shows an estimated 7.31 million planned treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of November 2025, relating to 6.17 million patients.

This is down from 7.4 million treatments and 6.24 million patients at the end of October. The waiting list is at its lowest level since February 2023, when the figure was 7.22 million.

The list hit a record high in September 2023 when the Conservatives were in power, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.

However, 12-hour waits for people to be admitted to a hospital bed have hit a record high as the NHS grapples with winter pressures including flu and vomiting bugs.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “For too long, patients were promised change in the NHS but saw little of it. This Government is turning promises into change people can actually feel.

“Waiting lists are down by more than 312,000 and more patients are being treated within 18 weeks.

“November saw the second biggest monthly drop in waiting lists in 15 years.

“That means faster care, less anxiety for families and people back on their feet and back to work.

“This is the result of record investment and modernisation, alongside the hard work of NHS staff.”

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research, Sarah Scobie, said it was encouraging to see such a big drop in the planned treatment waiting list “after several months of it stalling or moving in the wrong direction”.

But she added: “The balance between referrals for treatment versus treatment delivered hasn’t changed much over the past few months, so it’s likely that a big proportion of recent waiting list reductions have happened due to reasons other than the NHS boosting activity.

“One example of this is data cleaning exercises. A lack of transparency about this can sometimes create an illusion that the NHS is delivering more care than it is.

“The March deadline for the objective of getting 65% of patients treated within 18 weeks of referral is closing in.

“In November, 62% were seen within this time frame, so meeting the March goal is not beyond the realms of possibility.

“But it will likely require pulling money out of other areas quite suddenly for a temporary boost: stable progress remains elusive.”

In November, the number of patients removed from the waiting list for reasons other than extra appointments being delivered increased to about 346,300, compared with about 264,000 in previous month.

It is unclear why these patients were removed from the list, though one possible reason is that treatment journeys were completed but not recorded as such at the time.

Thursday’s data also shows 1,500 patients in England are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November 2025, down from 1,716 in October.

A year earlier, in November 2024, the number stood at 2,054.

There were also 9,521 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, down from 12,542 the previous month.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England, from a decision to admit to actually being admitted, stood at 50,775 in December 2025, up slightly from 50,648 in November.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also rose, standing at 137,763 last month, up from 133,799 in November.

Annually, the number of waits of more than 12 hours hit a new high in 2025, having risen every year since 2013, analysis by the Press Association shows.

NHS England said the health service had experienced its busiest ever year, with 27.8 million A&E attendances in 2025, an extra 367,000 compared to 2024.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, said: “The latest NHS data reveal the significant toll winter has taken on the health service, with pressures felt most acutely in A&E.

“The NHS reported 554,018 over 12-hour trolley waits in 2025, the highest number since current records began.

“This is a grim milestone and a sign of just how bad things have got in our emergency services.

“Behind each statistic is a patient waiting unacceptably long for the care they need, with staff delivering care in impossible conditions.

“November saw a welcome fall in the waiting list for routine hospital treatment to 7.31 million and a substantial drop in the number of patients waiting over 52 weeks, despite industrial action by resident doctors.

“Nevertheless, the interim recovery targets set for March 2026 – a key marker of progress on the Government’s pledge to restore the 18-week standard by 2029 – will remain difficult to meet.”

Elsewhere, an average of 2,725 flu patients were in hospital in England each day in the week ending January 11, including 107 in critical care, down 7% from the previous week.

An average of 567 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with norovirus symptoms, up 57% in a week.

Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said of the overall data: “The significant drop in waiting lists is very welcome and testament to the planning and hard work of NHS leaders and their teams.

“This progress is important to patients – particularly those who have waited the longest for treatment.

“But the data also shows that the NHS continues to be incredibly busy – with services seeing significant numbers of patients in December and record demand across all of last year.

“Hospitals are under severe strain due to the combination of high levels of flu and other seasonal viruses, unsafe bed occupancy levels at around 94%, rising numbers of delayed discharges and more staff off sick.

“This is leading to more trusts declaring critical incidents, and health leaders are worried more hospitals may follow suit as we get deeper into the winter months…

“Health leaders are under no illusions that there is a still a long way to go to hit the NHS’ key performance targets, and that this will require sustained focus, realistic planning and continued support, especially in the context of workforce pressures, constrained finances and the potential for yet more industrial action.”

Mr Streeting told Times Radio on Thursday morning the Government and doctors who have been on strike are still “far apart” on pay, though they were working together more constructively than before Christmas.