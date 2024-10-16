( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A seven-year-old boy has died and three others are in hospital after a large explosion in a residential street in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

Superintendent Darren Adams of Northumbria Police said the young boy had died at the scene, and six people had been taken to hospital, with a number of others evacuated from their homes.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Superintendent Adams said it had been a “truly devastating outcome”.

He said a number of other people had been evacuated from their homes, and an investigation was now under way into the cause of the explosion.