‘Beloved’ 35-year-old tortoise stolen from Nottinghamshire home
The tortoise’s owner returned from holiday to discover him missing
A 35-year-old pet tortoise, named George, has been reported stolen from his owner’s garden in north Nottinghamshire. Police believe the “beloved” reptile was taken from his home on Church Street, Beckingham, near Retford, sometime between 25 October and 1 November.
George’s owner returned from holiday to discover him missing, with his cage found turned upside down. Officers are now appealing to the public for help in locating the pet.
Sergeant James Robinson commented on the family's distress, stating: “George’s family are understandably distraught about losing their long-time pet.”
“The victim had implemented various security measures to keep the tortoise safe, so to return home and find him missing was a big shock for them.
“Tortoises require specific care and knowledge to remain happy and healthy, and with hibernation time coming up, George’s family are understandably anxious to bring him home.”
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.