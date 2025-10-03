Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York woman has been charged with animal abuse and endangering an elderly person after more than 200 animals and a 95-year-old woman were rescued from a “hoarding situation.”

Suffolk County authorities searched the home of Samantha Boyd, a 57-year-old Northport resident, early Wednesday morning after receiving a complaint of possible animal hoarding. Authorities found hundreds of domestic and wild animals living in “overcrowded and unsanitary conditions,” according to a Thursday press release from the district attorney’s office.

Officials gave a non-exhaustive list of 26 different species, among them were dogs, cats, ferrets, flying squirrels, parrots, chickens and tortoises.

All the animals were “living in cages with piles of waste and filth, with unsanitary food and water sources, in severe states of overcrowding,” officials said, adding that the inside of the home was “infested with insects, spiders, and other pests.”

open image in gallery A New York woman has been charged after more than 200 animals and a 95-year-old woman were rescued from a 'hoarding situation' ( Suffolk County District Attorney's Office )

open image in gallery Officials found at least 26 different species, including dogs, cats, ferrets, flying squirrels, parrots, chickens and tortoises ( Suffolk County District Attorney's Office )

John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and Executive Director of Humane Long Island, said in a statement that the animals were “languishing in their own filth with bone infections and staph infections.”

Inside the “extremely cluttered” home, which was filled “wall-to-wall with debris, garbage, and household waste,” authorities found an elderly woman who was “confined by all the debris,” the DA’s office said. Authorities have not provided an update on her condition.

All the animals were rescued within a one-day operation with the help of multiple non-profit organizations, and many of the animals will be up for adoption soon through local rescue group’s including Humane Long Island, Wildlife Center of Long Island and Strong Island Animal Rescue.

open image in gallery All the animals were 'living in cages with piles of waste and filth, with unsanitary food and water sources, in severe states of overcrowding,' officials said ( Suffolk County District Attorney's Office )

open image in gallery Some animals will be put up for adoption, and others will be moved back into the wild or to reputable sanctuaries ( Suffolk County District Attorney's Office )

As for the wild animals, Di Leonardo said his group would provide the animals “with veterinary care that they so desperately need after they were obviously denied even the most basic care.

“We will then begin the process of moving them back to the wild or to reputable sanctuaries where they should’ve been all along.”

Boyd was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Vulnerable Elderly Person. Boyd’s 61-year-old partner, Neal Weschler, was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Boyd has pleaded not guilty, according to the New York Post. She was reportedly released from custody but is under the supervision of probation. Weschler is waiting for his arraignment hearing, the district attorney said, per the New York Post.

“This was a deeply distressing situation, but thanks to the swift action and collaboration between our office and the dedicated rescue partners, these animals are now safe and receiving the care that they urgently need,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.