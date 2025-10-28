Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched a search for two stolen endangered tortoises after the Indianapolis Zoo waited 11 days to report them missing.

An Egyptian tortoise and a Northern Spider tortoise, both of which are on the critically endangered species list, were taken from their enclosure in the zoo’s desert exhibit between 10 a.m. local time on October 11 and 10 a.m. on October 12, Indiana State Police say.

Captain Ron Galaviz with the Indiana State Police confirmed to Fox 59 that the tortoises were not reported missing until last Thursday.

On Monday, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding the two tortoises in a Facebook post.

open image in gallery The Indianapolis Zoo waited 11 days to report the theft of two endangered tortoises, including this Northern Spider tortoise ( Indiana State Police )

Facebook users questioned how the theft could’ve happened.

“I’m curious how exactly you steal not one but TWO tortoises from a Zoo?” one user wrote.

To which another replied, “We recently went to the Indianapolis zoo and they’re not in a really closed encounter. They’re just smack in the middle with very accessible fence type thing you could reach in and pick it up.”

“How do you walk out of the zoo with 2 turtles? That must be a big rain coat,” a third user commented.

But Galaviz explained the tortoises stolen were rather small.

“The tortoises are not the large giant tortoises that you see people sitting on and riding around on,” he told Fox 59. “These are actually very small, probably fit in the palm of your hand.”

Galaviz said the tortoises can be anywhere by now.

“They could end up in a pet store. They could be in somebody’s personal aquarium somewhere that obviously we don’t know, [the] black market. I think the possibilities run the gamut,” he said.

open image in gallery An Egyptian tortoise was also taken from the zoo between 10 a.m. local time on October 11 and 10 a.m. on October 12, police say ( Indiana State Police )

The Independent has reached out to the zoo for comment and Indiana State Police for updates on the tortoises’ whereabouts.

According to the zoo’s website, the Egyptian tortoises are typically four inches long and weigh one pound, and are endangered due to habitat loss and pet trade. Northern Spider tortoises, which are five inches long and weigh one pound, suffer from habitat loss and poaching.

Jake Oakman, a spokesperson for the zoo, said in a statement shared by ABC News, it is “working closely with law enforcement to investigate the theft.”

"We continue to hope for their safe return and we appreciate the community's support during this time,” Oakman said.

Indiana State Police asked anyone with information that could help them in the search for the tortoises to contact police.