How players of the People’s Postcode Lottery helped missing children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery not only have a chance to win thousands of pounds, but have also helped missing children.

Supporters helped make the plan to launch SafeCall possible – The Independent’s campaign with charity Missing People to set up a lifeline specifically for young people in crisis. Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, the new, free, round-the-clock service will offer the support, safety and connection needed by those at risk of disappearing.

It was only with the backing of People’s Postcode Lottery players that last year Missing People was able to take the next step and begin much more intensive co-production on SafeCall with young people.

The charity recruited young advisers in 2024, its first staff roles focused on young people, to lead the design of SafeCall. Guided by project leaders, some of whom had their own lived experiences, young advisers brought together 80 other young people to take part in the work.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

open image in gallery Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery not only have a chance to win thousands of pounds, but have also helped missing children ( Missing People )

The team led by Missing People’s young advisers came back with a solution that included a redesign of the support available, as well as new technology aimed specifically at reaching today’s young people.

SafeCall has been designed, tested and piloted – now all young people need is donations to build and launch it.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s fantastic that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has helped Missing People identify the need for such an important change for vulnerable young people – and, crucially, empowering young people to lead in designing the solution.

“We’re delighted that The Independent is supporting Missing People’s brilliant new SafeCall and is helping to bring this service to life.”

In the People's Postcode Lottery, a player’s postcode is what serves as their ticket. It is a subscription-based lottery across Great Britain, where players are involved in monthly draws. At least 30 per cent of each ticket price is given to charities.

open image in gallery Eight neighbours in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, celebrating after winning a combined £270,000 through the People’s Postcode Lottery ( PA )

Our goal is to raise £165,000 to help fund this service so that the 70,000 children reported missing each year can find safety. The charity currently reaches one in four of those children and, with your support, SafeCall will reach many more.

The idea for SafeCall was sparked a decade ago when a group of young survivors of exploitation told Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of Childline, that they did not know of any tailored support for them.

As children who are being exploited are also often reported missing, Dame Esther, who is among the public figures to have backed The Independent’s campaign, consequently reached out to Missing People to come up with a solution – from here, SafeCall was born.

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help