A 10-year-old boy who was killed in a coach crash while returning from a school trip to a zoo died from head injuries, the opening of his inquest has heard.

Oliver Price was killed when the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead, Somerset, and slid down a 20ft slope on 17 July.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

open image in gallery People look at floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School ( PA )

A number of children involved in the crash were discharged from hospital over the weekend, while two children and three adults remain in hospital.

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe at about 3.15pm last Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

open image in gallery A number of children involved in the crash were discharged from hospital over the weekend, while two children and three adults remain in hospital ( Getty )

During a brief opening hearing at Somerset Coroner’s Court at Wells Town Hall it was confirmed Oliver had suffered fatal head injuries.

Vanessa McKinlay, the assistant coroner for Somerset, read the evidence of identification from coroner’s officer Ben Batley.

“Oliver’s death was confirmed at 5pm on 17 July by the attending paramedic at the A396 at Timberscombe, near Minehead,” the statement read.

“The brief circumstances of the death are that Oliver was a student of Minehead Middle School who was being taken back to Minehead by coach with a number of other children and staff having been on a trip to Exmoor Zoo.

“The coach came off the A396 road at Timberscombe into a steep wooded area.

“Oliver was found seated in the coach with his seat belt on. His death was confirmed by the attending paramedic. Oliver’s provisional cause of death is head injury pending results of laboratory investigations.”

open image in gallery Emergency services near the scene of a bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, near Minehead ( PA )

Ms McKinlay said the inquest has been listed to resume on 14 January 2026 with a one-day hearing to involve evidence from witnesses including the adult passengers on the coach, other witnesses, the coach driver, and specialist collision investigators and vehicle examiners.

“The likely scope of the inquest will be the events of the day prior to the coach leaving the road, the circumstances in which the coach left the road and Oliver’s medical cause of death,” Ms McKinlay said.

“I would like to close by offering my condolences to Oliver’s family.”

The coach was recovered on Saturday and will now undergo a detailed examination by experts.

Online fundraisers for those affected have raised more than £25,000.