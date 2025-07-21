10-year-old boy who died in bus crash named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-year-old boy who died in a bus crash while returning from a school trip to a zoo has been named by police.

Oliver Price was killed when the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead, Somerset, and slid down a 20ft slope last Thursday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Oliver’s family at what must be an unimaginably difficult time. We will continue to make sure they’re updated.

“Our investigation is now well under way with officers working tirelessly to find out what caused it. This work is likely to take some time and we’re asking for patience while these inquiries take place.

“Over the last few days we have been working closely with our partner agencies and the school to ensure support is in place for anyone who might need it.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that’s been received locally. This clearly shows how special and close-knit this community is.

“I would like to also thank all the emergency services and voluntary groups who responded for their support as well as everyone in our hospitals who continue to help those who were injured.”

A number of children were discharged from hospital over the weekend while two children and three adults remain in hospital, the force said.

It is understood that those still in hospital are now in a stable condition.

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe at about 3.15pm on July 17.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers from the serious collision investigation team have been examining the circumstances of the incident.

The coach was recovered on Saturday and will now be subject to a detailed examination by experts.

“Officers have also been taking statements from a number of adults who were either on the coach or were travelling in the area at the time as part of their work to establish the full circumstances of the collision,” a force spokesman said.

“The examination of the scene has been completed, however, the road remains closed while a detailed safety inspection is carried out by Somerset Council.”

Following the tragedy, a stream of people visited the school, which has pupils aged between nine and 14, to pay respects and leave tributes at the gates after the crash.

Many were visibly upset and were hugging and supporting each other.

Online fundraisers for those affected have raised more than £25,000.