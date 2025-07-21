Police name 10-year-old boy killed in Somerset school coach crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have named the 10-year-old boy who died after a school coach crashed in Somerset last week as Oliver Price.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at 3pm last Thursday.

A major incident was declared with teams from Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service all involved at the scene, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, as well as Devon Air Ambulance, and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Police said that despite efforts, Oliver died at the scene.

Two children and one adult remain in hospital in Bristol, while two adults are hospitalised in Somerset, while a number of children were discharged over the weekend. Up to 70 people - children and adults travelling to Minehead Middle School - were understood to be on the coach.

Avon and Somerset Police shared their thoughts with Oliver’s parents and family, who have been updated and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

open image in gallery Neighbourhood officers will be present outside the school, where many have left flowers ( PA )

Chief superintendent Mark Edgington said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Oliver’s family at what must be an unimaginably difficult time. We will continue to make sure they’re updated.

“Our investigation into the collision is now well underway with officers working tirelessly to find out what caused it. This work is likely to take some time and we’re asking for patience while these enquiries take place.

“Over the last few days we have been working closely with our partner agencies and the school to ensure support is in place for anyone who might need it.

He continued: “We are extremely grateful for all the support that’s been received locally. This clearly shows how special and close-knit this community is.

open image in gallery Emergency services near the scene of the bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, near Minehead ( PA )

“I would like to also thank all the emergency services and voluntary groups who responded for their support as well as everyone in our hospitals who continue to help those who were injured.”

The coach was recovered on Saturday and will be subject to a detailed examination over the coming days by experts. Officers have been taking statements from adults that were either on the coach or travelling in the area at the time in order to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

The road remains closed while a detailed safety inspection is carried out by Somerset Council after police completed an examination of the scene.

Neighbourhood officers will be present outside Minehead Middle School over the coming days.

Police asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information they think could be of relevance to our investigation should call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5225201782.