Minehead school bus crash latest: One child killed and 21 injured after coach carrying pupils overturns in Somerset
Police say at least one child has been killed and two more are seriously injured following the crash
A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff home from an end of term trip flipped onto its roof and slid down a 20ft bank in Somerset.
The coach was travelling back to nearby Minehead Middle School with about 60 to 70 passengers on board on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place.
A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a 20-foot slope.
Avon and Somerset Police said on Thursday evening that a child had died following the incident.
Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.
“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.
“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening. An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”
Sir Keir Starmer issued a statement on X, saying “there are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child”.
Local MP says ‘very steep, winding road’ posed challenges as she mourns with families
Rachel Gilmour, the MP for Tiverton and Minehead, described the road where a school coach overturned in Somerset as “very difficult to manoeuvre” and said she was heartbroken for the families affected.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Gilmour recalled a recent visit to Minehead Middle School – the school involved in the crash – where she had met the students.
“I met the children and they were full of joy, enthusiasm and were very positive,” she said.
“I know many of their parents. I don't have words.”
Reflecting on the geography of the crash site, she said: “It is a very, very difficult road. You have a very difficult crossing at Wheddon Cross, and as you come out to dip down into Timberscombe, the road is really windy and there are very steep dips on either side.“If the coach, as the police are saying, went 20ft off the road, you are literally on a really, really steep bank.”
Although her constituency straddles Devon and Somerset, Ms Gilmour described the area as a “really, really close community” and added: “We will pull together, but it would be crass of me to say to a parent who's just lost their child that I could make things better – I can't.
“All I can say is that from one mother to another, I feel your pain.”
Eye-witness describes ‘horrendous’ coach crash
A resident who lives near the crash scene described the incident as "horrendous".
The resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: "The coach has gone down the slope. It's pretty steep around here and it's a big coach.
"There are no barriers along there or anything. We're used to it, you don't even notice it.
"I can't believe it happened, quite honestly, it's the biggest thing I have known to go over the slope.
"It's horrendous, and I'm just so sorry for all those kids on that coach."
A local coach operator, which owns the bus, said it had been liaising with the school and the emergency services.
Trust running school condoles death of pupil
Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust which runs the school condoled the accident that led to death of it student.
In a statement, it said: "It is with deep sadness and heartbreak that we confirm that a pupil from Minehead Middle School has tragically died following a road traffic incident earlier today involving a coach carrying pupils and staff returning from an educational visit.
"A number of other people have been taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries. This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and all those affected by this terrible accident.
"Our entire school community are devastated by this news, and we will do everything we can to support everyone affected."
Earlier, emergency services declared a major incident, with 20 double-crewed ambulances, three air ambulances and eight fire engines sent to the scene.
Off-duty firefighter rescues children after school coach overturns in Somerset crash
An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately, a press conference yesterday evening heard.
The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday, police said.
Minehead Middle School caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term.
Gavin Ellis, of Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, said: "We were mobilised to a major incident of a coach that had overturned onto its roof and slid approximately 20ft down the embankment.
"This was a very complex and technically difficult incident for our crews to deal with, and I'm grateful for the tireless effort and actions of the crews in doing everything they could for those who were trapped and as quickly as safely as possible."
Prime minister to be ‘kept up to date’ after child dies in school coach crash
The prime minister said he is being kept up to date after a child died when a school coach carrying children and staff home from an end of term trip slid down a 20ft bank in Somerset.
The coach was travelling back to nearby Minehead Middle School with about 60 to 70 passengers on board.21 people were taken to hospital, including several who have suffered serious injuries.
The road will stay shut overnight, Avon and Somerset Police said.Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: "A heartbreaking update on the school bus crash in Somerset.
"There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.
"Thank you to the emergency workers who are responding at pace - I'm being kept up to date on this situation."
Local MP issues full statement
Local MP Rachel Gilmour has issued a full statement following the tragic death of a child after a school bus crashed in Somerset.
You can read her full statement below.
Dozens of ambulance vehicles attend the scene
Twenty-one people have been taken to hospital after the coach crash, the press conference was told last night.
Wayne Darch, deputy director of operations for the South Western Ambulance Service said: “We declared a major incident that has since been stood down.
“We sent 46 resources to the scene, including 20 double-crewed ambulances, three air ambulances, a command team and two hazardous area response teams.
“We treated several patients at the scene and conveyed 21 patients to hospital via land and by air.”
Starmer issues statement on 'heartbreaking' crash
Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to the school child who was killed in a car crash yesterday in Somerset.
