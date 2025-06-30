Met Police will not charge Kneecap over ‘kill your MP’ video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kneecap will not face charges over a video that appeared to show one member say “Kill your MP”, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said the Irish rap group group will not be prosecuted for comments allegedly made at a concert in November 2023, when one member was recorded saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The investigation was separate from the ongoing case against band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara.

The rapper was charged over the alleged displaying of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town on 21 November last year.

He has denied the charges, calling them a “distraction” from the plight of Palestinians. The band have been ardent campaigners against Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Kneecap have said they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah”.

open image in gallery The investigation was separate from the ongoing case against band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara. ( PA Wire )

The Metropolitan Police said it had dropped its investigation into the “Kill your MP” comments due to the statutory time limit for prosecution expiring.

The statement from the force read:“A thorough investigation has now been completed by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command, which included interviewing an individual under caution and seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. A range of offences were considered as part of the investigation. However, given the time elapsed between the events in the video and the video being brought to police attention, any potential summary only offences were beyond the statutory time limit for prosecution.

“Relevant indictable offences were considered by the investigation team and, based on all of the current evidence available, a decision has been made that no further action will be taken at this time.

“We understand the impact this decision may have on MPs and their staff. The safety and security of MPs is something that is taken extremely seriously across the whole of policing. MPs who may be concerned about their safety can contact their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support.”

open image in gallery The investigation was separate from the ongoing case against band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, pictured leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London through a crowd of supporters after he appeared charged with a terrorism offence in June. (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The group apologised to the families of murdered MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Ames after the clips circulated publicly.

However, Ó hAnnaidh insisted that the entire ordeal had been blown out of proportion and was a “joke”.

“Why should I regret it?” he told The Guardian. “It was a joke – we’re playing characters, it’s satirical, it’s a f***ing joke. And that’s not the point. The point is, that [video] wasn’t an issue until we said ‘Free Palestine’ at Coachella.”

open image in gallery The Irish rap group performed at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday in one of the most talked-about shows of the weekend. ( Getty Images )

The Irish rap group performed at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday in one of the most talked-about shows of the weekend.

In the run-up to the festival, several politicians called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up, with prime minister Keir Starmer saying it would be “inappropriate” for the band to play.

During the show, member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the stage name Moglai Bap, told the crowd: “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

The group then led the crowd in chants of “f*** Keir Starmer” and “Free Palestine”.

open image in gallery Crowds watch Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

Avon and Somerset Police are currently assessing the footage of comments made by both Kneecap and another act, Bob Vylan, at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

Glastonbury organisers said they were “appalled” by remarks made by Bob Vylan - who chanted “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” - which Emily Eavis said “crossed a line”.