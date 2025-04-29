Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police should investigate Kneecap after a member of the band called for Tory MPs to be killed, the daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess has said.

Katie Amess has called for the Metropolitan Police to probe the group after a member called for Conservative MPs to be killed and another appeared to shout "up Hamas, up Hezbollah".

Ms Amess said: “If the police had followed through and looked into threats against my dad the night before the murder, my dad would still be here.

Kneecap's Eden Sessions performance has been cancelled

"So we can't wait until after the act and then say, 'oh dear, lessons will be learned'. No, lessons are never learned.

"When these things happen, when there's a warning, when there's an incitement to do this, we have to get ahead of these things in order to prevent loss of innocent lives. And if we'd have done that with my dad, he would still be here.

"So yeah, the police do need to investigate, and we need to follow through and see what kind of outcome there's going to be from that so that we can go forwards and stop people calling for dangerous acts of crime to happen, because you never know who's in the audience.

"People could be crazy. They could think, 'oh, yeah, I am going to go out and do that' and so it's a very, very important serious issue and it needs to be taken extremely seriously."

A video from a November 2023 gig appeared to show one member of the group saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, called for the group to be investigated

The Metropolitan Police is assessing the footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" - groups which it is a crime to support in the UK.

Her calls came after Kneecap's performance at the Eden Project has been cancelled, with growing calls for the band to be dropped from the Glastonbury lineup.

Kneecap have apologised for the comments and said the comments had been "exploited and weaponised".

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group, made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, said they "reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual".

The post read: "Kneecap's message has always been - and remains - one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that."

They said they have "never supported" Hamas or Hezbollah, and the group apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox saying "we never intended to cause you hurt".

Kemi Badenoch said Kneecap should be banned 'full stop'

Downing Street said the apology was "half-hearted" while Kemi Badenoch said the band was simply trying to save its spot at Glastonbury and called for Kneecap to be banned “full stop”.

“It glorifies terrorism, it has called for MPs, politicians, to be killed,” the Tory leader added.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper urged the promoters of gigs featuring the rap trio and their management to "take some responsibility".

Asked if the band should still perform at Glastonbury in June, Ms Cooper told Times Radio: "That's a matter for the organisers."

She went on: "What they're reported to have said is a total disgrace.

"It's dangerous and irresponsible to say these sorts of things, and I hope that everybody involved - not just the band but also those involved surrounding them and those involved in events - also take some responsibility on this and looks very seriously at the consequences of these kinds of remarks, not just what's been said."