Met Police urged to reopen Andrew investigation after latest release of Epstein files

The Met Police have been urged by a US lawyer to reopen a probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The tranche of documents released on Friday included several pictures appearing to show Andrew on all fours leaning over a woman. There were also documents appearing to show Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman, and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, a second woman has claimed she was sent by Epstein to the UK to have a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010. No evidence has been produced in support of this latest allegation.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, told the Mail on Sunday: “The Metropolitan Police should reopen their investigation of Andrew. In addition, Andrew should volunteer to speak to Congress, even though he has denied that he has committed any crime.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman ( (US Department of Justice/PA) )

“He should do this to help the survivors learn what he observed and what was going on at the crime scene. The crime scene was every residence of Jeffrey Epstein, and Andrew stayed with Epstein at a number of his homes.”

Andrew has been accused of “hiding” after the US House Oversight Committee requested that he be interviewed regarding his relationship with Epstein.

Last October, the Met said it was looking into allegations that Andrew had sought the help of his Met Police bodyguard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied the claims.

But the force said in December it had decided not to launch a criminal investigation, as an “assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct”.

The Met also chose not to proceed with a full investigation in 2016, and also in 2019, 2021 and 2022 after reviews were carried out. The force said “other international authorities were best placed” to look at the allegations.

open image in gallery The then-Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA) ( PA Media )

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on the BBC’s Newsnight programme but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the late financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

Speaking on calls for an investigation, Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House: “It is quite strange that the investigation was dropped because the titles were dropped. Absolutely I do think it doesn’t matter if you’ve got titles or no titles.

“Here we’ve got [a] powerful man where very serious allegations have been made about his association with very vulnerable women, around trafficking, around sexual exploitation.”

On Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer said Andrew should be prepared to testify to the US Congress about his ties to Epstein.

The Met Police and Andrew have been contacted for comment.