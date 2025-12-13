Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won’t face probe into reports he asked bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre

Andrew ‘passed his taxpayer-funded bodyguard his accuser’s date of birth and social security number’, according to reports

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Saturday 13 December 2025 09:38 EST
Reports in a Sunday newspaper claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt as for a smear campaign against his accuser
Reports in a Sunday newspaper claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt as for a smear campaign against his accuser (PA Wire)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face a criminal investigation over claims he asked his taxpayer funded bodyguard to investigate his accuser Virginia Guiffre, the police have revealed.

Reports claimed the disgraced royal passed his Metropolitan Police protection officer Ms Guiffre’s date of birth and social security number and asked them to dig up dirt on her in 2011.

The Met said it was looking into the claims, after the revelations emerged in a series of leaked emails seen by the Mail on Sunday.

However Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott has announced the force will not launch an investigation after assessing the claims.

This is a breaking story – more follows...

