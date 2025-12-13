For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face a criminal investigation over claims he asked his taxpayer funded bodyguard to investigate his accuser Virginia Guiffre, the police have revealed.

Reports claimed the disgraced royal passed his Metropolitan Police protection officer Ms Guiffre’s date of birth and social security number and asked them to dig up dirt on her in 2011.

The Met said it was looking into the claims, after the revelations emerged in a series of leaked emails seen by the Mail on Sunday.

However Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott has announced the force will not launch an investigation after assessing the claims.

This is a breaking story – more follows...